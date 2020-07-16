Why Britney Spears Fans Are Posting Fruit on Instagram

The #FreeBritney trend is not dying down. Some fans of Britney Spears are concerned the star is in danger. The star has been under a conservatorship for 12 years, though conspiracy theories are swirling that Spears is being held against her will. The star has not responded to the allegations.

Spears’ latest post that sparked concern for some people showed her wearing a black blazer by Alexander McQueen.”This blazer is simply classic !!!!! Thank you again for this sick jacket @AlexanderMcQueen,” the singer captioned the post. The two most popular comments are applauding the singer. One is from a poplar fan page and another from writer Sarah Nicole Landry.

The rest of the comments start to flood with emoji of fruit, with some users claiming their previous posts have been deleted. As a way to get around why their comments are supposedly being deleted, people who want to support the #FreeBritney movement have instead resorted to sharing emoji of fruit.

Spears Regularly Posts Videos of Herself

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer has been active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic, posting various videos of her trying on new outfits and dancing. The star uses upbeat messages to caption most of her photos, but there are a slew of netizens who claim there are secret signs in Spears messages and videos. Others, however, are not a part of the movement and simply comment on the star’s pictures to praise and support her.

Heavy reached out to Spears for comment but did not immediately hear back. Previously attempts to contact the star also went unanswered.

Concern about the star regained momentum on July 2 after she posted a bizarre video of herself walking in and out of the frame while “Blinding Light” by The Weeknd played in the background. “HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!!!!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐💐💐💐 ” she wrote. “I was so excited I threw on my favorite yellow shirt and just had to SHARE 🌸🌸🌸⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!!”

Fans Launched a White House Petition to ‘Free’ Spears

More than 100,000 people have signed a White House petition to release Spears from her conservatorship, which means Spears’ estate, career negotiations, and financial assets are controlled by someone else. The star has been under legal guardianship since she suffered several public meltdowns in 2007.

“Conservatorships are typically used for those that are SEVERELY mentally ill. Since ‘08, she has been on 3 world tours with dangerous flying & fire stunts,” the petition says. “It’s safe to say she is sane enough to feed and clothe herself. With this conservatorship, she is unable to properly fight for her freedom as she isn’t legally allowed to hire her own lawyer.”

The petition claims Spears does not want to be under a conservatorship. “We need this petition so that Britney can hire her own lawyer and live a normal life as a 38-year-old woman with two kids,” It says. “She has tried over the years to fight, attempts were shut down. Please look into this case. Every American deserves civil liberties.”

The star’s manager, Larry Rudolph, previously said Spears is included in decisions about her life. “The conservatorship is not a jail,” Rudolph told The Washington Post in 2019. “It helps Britney make business decisions and manage her life in ways she can’t do on her own right now.”

