Britney Spears TikTok Video Sparks Concern for Some

Some fans were concerned about Britney Spears’ mental health after watching her latest TikTok video. The star shows off some new florals and then walks in-and-out of the frame while “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd plays in the background.

“HOLY HOLY CRAP 😍 !!! My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors 💐 … just had to SHARE 🌸⭐️ !!!!” she wrote on July 2. By the following day, the video had been viewed more than 5 million times, was liked over 650,000 times and garnered more than 51,000 comments.

One of the top responses was from netizen Mila Maze, who wrote: “Britney please tell us what’s going on.”

Others made jokes like patty.cakes, who wrote, “me checking my texts every 5 mins to see if he texted me back” or Cooper Lamar saying, “The flowers are on screen for less than 5 seconds. Then 55 seconds of you walking back and forth. So awesome.”

On Twitter, popular search terms that went along with Spears’ name were “dancing” and “TikTok.” The responses varied between people asking if the star was OK and others celebrating the “Oops I Did It Again” singer.

Heavy reached out to Spears’ team for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Spears Loves to Share Videos of Her Dancing

Spears regularly posts videos of herself dancing on TikTok and videos of herself trying on outfits to Instagram. Most of the videos get millions of views, though her post from July 2 has been one of the most-watched so far. Another popular video, which was only posted to Instagram, showed her dancing to Nelly Furtado’s “Say It Right.”

“I like to freestyle,” she wrote on June 30. “There’s no routine here …. I’m just using my body to speak for me how it feels ….. 🌸🌹💋 !!!!!!! PS this was shot just last night.” Days later, the video attracted nearly 1 million likes and almost 70,000 comments.

Why Some Fans Worry About Spears

Some people might be worried about Spears because she’s under a conservatorship, which was extended until August in May, documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight revealed. The star has been under the conservatorship, which means she’s not legally in charge of her life or her millions. Her father Jaime Spears used to be the conservator but transferred it to Jodi Montgomery after suffering health complications.

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered from multiple breakdowns. In April, the singer revealed she accidentally “burnt down” her gym. “Her family worries because they know Britney can get distracted and forget,” an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight. “These are all things she works on in therapy.”

