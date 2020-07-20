Brittany & Yazan Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Brittany and Yazan, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have already faced several obstacles throughout their short time on the show, including some serious cultural differences and a few blowout fights. Last week’s episode of the show featured a heated altercation between Brittany and Yazan’s parents, who accused Brittany of disrespecting Yazan and looking like a “prostitute” on Instagram, so the reality stars’ relationship is pretty rocky at the moment.

With Brittany and Yazan’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two these days. Are they still together today, or did they go their separate ways after the network finished filming? While it’s too early to know for certain if the 90 Day stars are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship.

The Reality Stars Have Been Fighting Almost Nonstop Since Brittany First Arrived in Jordan

Yazan's Parents Confront Brittany! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayThings get heated with Brittany and Yazan's parents when the topic of matrimony comes up . Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-14T21:30:01Z

Although it appears Brittany and Yazan are head-over-heels crazy about one another, the reality stars have done almost nothing but fight since Brittany first arrived in Jordan. The moment she stepped off the plane, Yazan got angry with his girlfriend for having alcohol in her carry-on and for hugging a male producer, and the two have continued to fight ever since.

“Well that was a nice welcome,” Brittany tells production before adding, “I’ve never seen him act like that and that was kind of scary to me. I just did so much and have already given up so much to come be with him, so for him to be acting like this, I’m not proud of his behavior at all. I’m actually very disappointed in his behavior.”

Because Brittany was angry with Yazan’s meltdown at the airport, she confronted him about his jealousy and the differences in their customs. “You don’t respect me how I thought you did,” she told him during a recent episode. “You don’t love me, because you don’t want me to be myself.” When he says she doesn’t love him because she’s not willing to change for his culture and beliefs, she snaps, “Why the f–k would I change myself? Why the f–k would I change myself? Cuz you don’t love me then.”

Then, fresh off of that argument, the two went to visit Yazan’s parents, which turned out to be a complete disaster. In the clip above, Yazan’s mother gets angry when Brittany tells Yazan that she’s not his “baby.” His mother scolds her for disrespecting her son and says that she should never say “no” to her (soon-to-be) husband. His father then confronts Brittany about still being on social media, and the argument escalates from there, with both parents shouting about Brittany coming off as a “prostitute” on Instagram and waiting too long to marry Yazan.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

It’s Unclear if Brittany & Yazan Are Still Together Today

Brittany and Yazan Argue Over Customs | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayBrittany and Yazan continue to clash over their cultural differences. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-13T21:00:00Z

It’s unclear at this time if Brittany and Yazan are still together today. Contractual obligations to the network stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and neither of their Instagram pages reveal much about their love lives at the moment. However, it’s not uncommon for reality stars to refrain from posting much about their relationship while the season is still on, especially if their relationship is a bit rocky and uncertain on the show.

After snooping briefly through both of their social media pages, it looks like Brittany follows Yazan on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her back. Neither reality star has any pictures of the other on their respective pages (aside from a few promotions for their storyline on the new season), and there is no hint of a relationship online, whether with each other or anybody else.

Based on the way things are going on the show, we don’t believe Brittany and Yazan will last, if they haven’t already split up. Knowing the issues the two are facing regarding differences in religion, pressure from Yazan’s family, conflicting cultures and lifestyle choices, and problems with Brittany’s divorce from her ex-husband, we don’t see much of a future for these two, but we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

