Bryce Hall Confirms He is Not Dating Addison Rae

Rumors that TikTok stars Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall have rekindled their relationship have rebounded lately with the two of them caught out on a supposed dinner date and Bryce telling someone at a party he has a girlfriend.

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, Bryce Hall confirmed today in a video clip posted by TikTokRoom on Instagram that he and Easterling are not dating, and he said he only told people that he had a girlfriend because they were flirting with him.

“No, we’re not dating,” he said. “And I said that to girls that were trying to flirt with me so that they would get away.”

The rumors that he had told people at a party he had a girlfriend started after someone posted a story about the party on TikTok.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae Are Not Back Together

In recent interviews, Hall opened up about his relationship with Easterling and emphasized that they are friends and had an amicable breakup.

“We’re still like really good friends,” he said at the time. “We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like we were just busy doing our own things.”

He continued, telling Entertainment Tonight that they were just busy doing their own things, but they weren’t as busy during quarantine and had been able to reconnect.

Easterling and Hall Were Seen on a Dinner Date Together & Posted a Cute TikTok

A few days ago to celebrate her one year anniversary of being on TikTok, Easterling posted a new video that was a duet with an old one in which she lip-synced to “Kiss Me Like You Mean It” By Kelsea Ballerini.

In the video, Hall came over to kiss her on the cheek after she sang along to the song, which led to fan speculation about Braddison getting back together.

That video came just one day after they were caught out by the Hollywood Fix YouTube channel at dinner with Easterling’s family in West Hollywood. According to the video, Hall and Easterling were out at dinner with friends to celebrate Rae hitting 50 million followers on TikTok.

Neither of the stars responded when asked questions about whether or not they are in a relationship, though.

The couple split up earlier this year, but they have remained friends through the breakup and have filmed content together even though they are not in a relationship. Easterling continued to take photos with fans while being filmed and answering questions about her TikTok career so far.

In the video, Easterling also confirmed that she is still friends with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and complimented Dixie on her new song.

When it comes to if some fans’ favorite couple will ever get together, Hall said he’s not ruling it out forever.

“Have hope,” he said. “No, I’m kidding! We’ve been hanging out a lot, recently.”

