Bryshere Gray: Empire Actor Arrested & Charged With Felony Assault

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning in Goodyear, Ariz., just west of Phoenix. He’s been charged with felony assault and two misdemeanors, according to the police department’s Facebook post on the arrest. On Monday evening, the police department posted a summary of events on their public page:

The post reads: “On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15pm, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series ‘Empire.’ She was treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries. Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital.” Gray’s wife’s name was not provided by the police department.

The police department added that the police went to the Goodyear residence at the 13000 block of S. 176th Lane to speak to Gray but he refused to meet with officers. At that point, “Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist,” the statement continues. “Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.”

Fox10 Phoenix also reported that the police were initially called after a woman, later identified as Gray’s wife, flagged down someone for help at a gas station and told them “she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband.” The person drove Gray’s wife to the Circle K gas station near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway, where they called 911.

According to inmate records, 26-year-old Gray has been charged with one count of aggravated assault (strangulation) and two misdemeanor counts, one for domestic violence assault and the other for disorderly conduct. Bond information is not yet available.

This Isn’t Gray’s First Run-In With the Law; He Was Arrested in 2019 on a Misdemeanor & Has Recently Been Sued by His Landlord

The Empire actor was arrested in Chicago in June of last year when he was found to be driving without a license or insurance in the Logan Square neighborhood of the city, CBS Chicago reported. The outlet reports that he was charged with “a misdemeanor count of possession of a title or registration not authorized on a vehicle and was cited for driving without a license and driving an uninsured vehicle.”

In addition to his past arrest, Gray has recently found himself in a legal battle with his landlord, who sued the actor for $26,000 in property damage, TMZ reported in May 2020. Vinod Venugopal and Payal Shah sued Gray in Chicago, saying that Gray left his dog unattended for long periods of time in common areas and it urinated and defecated all over the property.

The lawsuit also alleges Gray clogged the toilets with condoms, jumped in and out of the windows, smoked weed in the apartment among other “unsanitary activities,” TMZ wrote. At the time, Gray’s manager Charlie Mac told the outlet that the actor was diagnosed with ADHD and “unfortunately this [is] a result of that [but] he’s a great person and it will be taken care of. It will be handled.”

Gray Is an Actor & Rapper Known By His Stage Name Yazz or Yazz the Greatest

Bryshere Gray played the role of Hakeem Lyon on Empire, the brother of Jussie Smollett’s character Jamal. Smollett was written out of the show after he was charged on February 20, 2019, with filing a false police report when he reported that he was the victim of a hate crime. Smollett eventually reached a deal with prosecutors, performing 16 hours of community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bail in exchange for charges being dropped, CBS reported.

In addition to his role in Empire starting in 2015, Gray also appeared in the 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story. He was nominated for a Best Actor BET Award for his role in Empire in 2018.

Gray is a rapper who’s performed as the opening act for rappers like 2 Chainz and Fabolous and appeared in many Philadelphia-area festivals, including Jay-Z’s Made in America festival and The Roots’ Picnic Festival, Forbes wrote in 2016. The outlet included Gray in its Hollywood & Entertainment category of the 30 Under 30 Class of 2016.

READ NEXT: China Is Plotting an EMP Attack on the U.S., Expert Peter Pry Claims in Op-Ed