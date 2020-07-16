‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Winners Are…

MTV’s The Challenge just wrapped its 35th season, appropriately subtitled “Total Madness.” The final challenge was an insane climb up a mountain that spanned 12 miles rising over 9000 feet of elevation. It also included a twist not yet seen before in a final — a Tribunal and an elimination challenge. Read on to find out who won, but be warned of spoilers.

Jenny West and Johnny Bananas Devenanzio Won The Challenge: Total Madness

Every single Challenger has earned their spot and now one EPIC Final stands between them and one million dollars. TOMORROW on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c on @MTV. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/3HpqUMRMo2 — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) July 14, 2020

After two grueling days of cross-country skiing, hiking, and crawling their way up a mountain top in driving snow and bitter wind, Jenny West and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio took home $500,000 apiece in the finale of The Challenge: Total Madness.

Upon their win, West said, “I can’t believe it. I won! Holy crap! I won! Five-hundred-thousand dollars, how am I gonna spend it? I’m going to take my mum to New Zealand for sure, I’m going to spoil my family and my friends, but most importantly, I’m going to save it because I didn’t have any money growing up.”

Indeed, West is from a family of nine — two parents, six daughters, and a son. Meet her family here.

“Crossing this finish line, it’s complete and utter disbelief. I never thought I was going to see my seventh win. This one means more to me than my other six wins combined. I needed this one to solidify my legacy as the greatest Challenger of all time.”

As he said, this is Bananas’ seventh win, but his first since season 28, “Rivals III,” in which he screwed over fellow winner Sarah Patterson by choosing to keep all of the prize money for himself. He admitted in the finale of “Total Madness” that he was really starting to think he was cursed after that move because he hadn’t been able to win again. He was also worried he had gotten a little too old to win The Challenge.

Kyle, Fessy, Cory, and Kaycee Also Finished the Final

At the start of the finale, there were nine contestants: West, Devenanzio, Kyle Christie, Rogan O’Connor, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Cory Wharton, Kaycee Clark, Bayleigh Dayton, and Melissa Reeves. During the first portion of the challenge, Bayleigh hurt her knee and while she did keep going for a while, eventually, she had to call it quits.

Melissa also quit. Upon reaching the overnight checkpoint, she volunteered to put herself into the elimination battle and then quit, thereby handing the elimination victory to Kaycee. Rogan also volunteered to go into elimination and he was taken out by Bananas.

After day two, Kyle, Fessy, Cory, and Kaycee all managed to finish the challenge, even if they didn’t win. Kaycee said she was proud to be representing the LGTBQ community and she also told West, “If it wasn’t me, I’m glad it was you. You’re a badass.”

Kyle, meanwhile, has vowed that someday he will win The Challenge, saying after his second-place finish, “This has been the worst, most brutal, hardest challenge anyone has ever done and I managed to finish second when everyone thought I was gonna come last. I just didn’t have it in me to quit. I need that first place, I need to get that win. I will not rest until I’m a Challenge champion.

The Challenge will hopefully return in 2021 with its 36th season; TV production is on hold right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

