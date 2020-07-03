4th of July 2020 Fireworks Near Me in Chicago

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled most large gatherings in 2020, including Fourth of July fireworks celebrations like the annual Navy Pier fireworks display in Chicago. But there are still a few great options in and around the Chicagoland area. Here’s what you need to know about them, including times and locations.

There Are 12 Options Available in Chicago and Its Suburbs

According to the Chicago Tribune, there are several fireworks displays that Chicago citizens can watch from the safety of their homes or cars.

Bolingbrook: On July 4 starting at dusk there will be fireworks at the local golf club with drive-in viewing available.

Bridgeview: On Friday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. CT there will be drive-up fireworks set off at Seatgeek Stadium.

Joliet: Beginning at 9:15 p.m. CT on July 4, Memorial Stadium will host its annual fireworks celebration. No admittance to the stadium will be allowed, but spectators can watch from their cars.

Matteson: A watch-from-home fireworks display is planned for this town on Friday, July 3 at dusk.

Naperville: The annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration will be held at the Frontier Sports Complex starting at 9:30 p.m. CT on July 4. Spectators can watch from nearby fields or in their cars from the complex parking lot or the parking lot of nearby Neuqua Valley High School.

Orland Park: There will be a concert and fireworks display on July 4 beginning at 7:15 p.m. CT, with fireworks scheduled for 9:30. Only vehicles with a Village of Orland Park sticker will be allowed in the park.

Oswego: There will be a fireworks display at 9 p.m. CT on July 4. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their cars and park in the nearby Traughber Junior High School, Eastview Elementary, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School, or residents are encouraged to watch from home.

Romeoville: Friday, July 3 beginning at 9:30 p.m. CT this town will have three fireworks displays for its residents, at Volunteer Park, Lankancic Middle School, and Discovery Park. Parking will be closed; spectators are encouraged to watch from their homes.

Schaumburg: The Schaumburg Boomers baseball team is hosting drive-in fireworks at 9:30 p.m. CT on July 4.

Spring Grove: There will be fireworks held at Richardson Adventure Farm on July 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. with food trucks and concessions available (cash only).

Woodstock: On Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. CT there will be the annual fireworks display at Emricson Park. It is drive-in only, no pedestrians. Spectators can bring chairs but must stay by their cars.

Yorkville: The Kendall County fireworks display starts at dusk on July 4.

The Fourth of July’s Origins

The Fourth of July — or Independence Day — is celebrated each year to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. Congress voted to declare independence from British rule on July 2 but the declaration was not signed until two days later.

Independence Day is a federal holiday and has come to be celebrated with various outdoor activities, like picnics, barbecues, town festivals, fireworks displays, parades, and more.

Macy’s fireworks in New York City is the largest display in the country, but hundreds of other fireworks displays typically light up the sky all over the country.

There is also the annual tradition of the free PBS concert called A Capitol Fourth, which boasts live performances by some of music’s hottest stars and also appearances or performances by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the United States Army Presidential Salute Guns Battery, the U.S. Army Band, the National Symphony Orchestra and the Choral Arts Society of Washington.

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations have largely gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hopefully, things will be back to normal in 2021.