Chrissy Teigen: ‘Sick Psychopaths’ Target Her in Twitter Conspiracy Theories

Chrissy Teigen, the model, cookbook author and TV personality, has deleted 60,000 tweets and blocked more than a million Twitter accounts after falsely online conspiracy theories linked her and her husband John Legend to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Teigen voiced concerns for her family after a Twitter user called her out on July 14 and asked why she had deleted 28,000 tweets. The user claimed Teigen had been on the notorious Epstein flight, a claim that has been debunked, according to CBS News. She was also criticized for some of her old tweets, which some netizens used as evidence for what they said was a connection to Epstein, a wild theory based on a fake passenger list that has also led to other celebrities, like Tom Hanks, being targeted on social media, according to Reuters.

I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative. https://t.co/isuEEW56fp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite known as an ally of the late Epstein, was arrested in New Hamshire on July 2. She was charged on six accounts of sexual exploitation and manipulation of minors and perjury, according to the FBI indictment.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty when she appeared in court on July 14 but was denied bail by a federal judge, CNBC reported. With Maxwell’s arrest and trial, speculations about Teigen’s ties to her and the Epstein sex scandal began to grow on the Internet.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening with Teigen and her Twitter:

1. Teigen Is Dealing With Outlandish Conspiracy Theories That Spread After Epstein’s Arrest

Epstein, a New York financier, was arrested in 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. The New York Times said that Epstein had long been accused of molesting minors before his arrest. He later died of an apparent suicide in jail.

Epstein was a socialite and friend to many celebrities. And a number of them, according to Business Insider, had flown on his private plane nicknamed “Lolita Express,” including former president Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, and supermodel Naomi Campbell. The real flight logs that emerged in court documents have been conflated with a fake list spread by conspiracy theorists who follow the debunked “Pizzagate” and “QAnon” theories.

Teigen was accused by some Twitter users of having been a passenger on the plane, but she said it was a lie and she would’ve been a victim if she were on the flight.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote about the false claims on Twitter, “For years these people have been doing things like posting FAKE versions of Jeffery Epstein’s flight logs saying that Chrissy was a passenger. None of these folks seem to be able to do math, she was a minor when they’re accusing her of being a pedophile with Epstein.”

if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this "manifest", I'd be a victim. https://t.co/4qvSpTjOSW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2020

There were also speculations about her involvement in the sex abuse case after her old tweets resurfaced, including what some people considered inappropriate comments about children.

Teigen dismissed people who went after her because of her old tweets and called them “some sort of f***** operative.”

2. Teigen Said She Blocked the Accounts Because Her Attackers Are ‘Living for This’ & Have ‘Zeroed in on Her’

In her latest tweet, Teigen says she’s blocked over one million people but is “still flooded with sick psychopaths.” She accused her attackers of “living for this” and “zeroed in” on only her.

She denied the accusations made by the conspiracy believers and expressed frustration about what she called acts of trolls and losers.

when pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do eith this, I know for a fact it won’t go away. They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

Teigen said she deleted 60,000 tweets because she could no longer stand the harassment and that she was worried about her family. She also tweeted that everyone thought she was guilty because she was defensive.

Despite blocking a million people, her Twitter threads still appear to be a war zone where both her supporters and attackers argued against each other.

3. Teigen Says She Will Quit Twitter if the Social Media Platform Does Nothing About the ‘Scary Harassment’

Teigen says she will leave Twitter if it doesn’t do anything about what she says is “scary harassment.”

If twitter doesn't do something about this *actually scary* harassment, I am gonna have to go. https://t.co/OsR9SPiWA8 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

In fact, Teigen already took a short break from social media this May after Alison Roman, a food writer, made comments about Teigen’s business expansion, which she said was a “huge bummer” to her, according to Elle. She made her Twitter account private but returned a day later after Roman apologized twice, Wonderwall reported.

In 2018, Teigen and her husband threatened to file a lawsuit against prominent QAnon conspiracy theory follower Liz Crokin, who accused the couple on Twitter of being involved in a child sex-trafficking ring, according to the Los Angeles Times.

4. Teigen & Her Husband Have Had a Feud With President Trump

Teigen and Legend have not been a fan of the president. Last year, the couple and the president started a feud on Twitter that resulted in a trending term, #PresidentP****A**B****.

The president called out the couple after Legend appeared on an MSNBC show to talk about the criminal justice system and his Free America campaign.

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The couple both responded to Trump almost immediately but their feud was just getting started. Teigen has been vocal about her dislike of Trump’s presidency on Twitter, and she linked the most recent allegations against her to her political stance.

you admit this has to do with trump and not T H E CHILDRENNNN!!?!!?!?!? fucking witch. https://t.co/rn7VbslslS — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

Legend has not publicly commented on the recent false accusations about his wife and how she’s handled Twitter.

5. Teigen Is Known for Her Outspoken & Funny Personality on Twitter

A bestselling cookbook author, Teigen constantly shares about food with her 13.1 million followers on Twitter. She’s also known for being outspoken and humorous.

Glamour, the online women’s magazine, said she is “the only person you need to follow on social media,” and celebrity expert Mike Sington told Bored Panda that Teigen was the “Queen of Twitter:”

Chrissy Teigen is known as the ‘Queen of Twitter.’ She absolutely owns the platform and is considered a ‘must follow.’ No other celebrity has mastered the art of Twitter like she has. She tweets prolifically and is brutally honest, while being funny and insightful at the same time.

I’ll ask john — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

Sington also said that Teigen “pulled back the curtain of celebrity mystique” by engaging with fans and followers.

