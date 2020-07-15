Christina & Henry on Married at First Sight Season 11: Meet the Couple

Christina and Henry, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples featured on Season 11. The new season premieres Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will follow Christina and Henry’s journey with the eight-week marriage experiment.

Christina, 30, is a flight attendant who was raised by a single mother; she never new her father, and has never received flowers from any man in her life besides her grandfather. Henry, 35, is a clinical recruiter and although he considers himself an “awkward” person, he is hoping to find a woman who can help him overcome some of his anxiety and open up more.

Here’s what we know about Christina and Henry ahead of their Season 11 debut on MAFS:

Christina Hopes The Experts Will Match Her With an ‘Emotionally Intelligent’ Man

Christina, who the MAFS experts have dubbed the “Princess Bride,” recently got out of a five-year relationship and is ready to find love once more. She considers her mother her best friend, and even brought her along to her interview when she applied to be on the show. She says she’s single because she’s been “investing in the wrong relationships” with men who are more interested in partying than settling down and building a life together.

The reality star is hoping to be matched with an “emotionally intelligent” man who will surprise her in ways she’s never experienced (like buying her flowers), and she has faith the experts will find her the man of her dreams. According to Christina’s Lifetime bio, “she knows the experts are willing to do the work for her so she can settle happily into a relationship with her perfect match.”

Henry Considers Himself Socially Awkward Due to Issues With Anxiety

Henry loves his career as a clinical healthcare recruiter for a hospital in New Orleans. He notes on the show that he’s gotten discouraged over the years after failing to establish a connection with the right woman, and he believes his lack of eye contact and anxiety might play a role in why his relationships have been unsuccessful. Henry used to be overweight growing up, and although he’s lost a significant amount of weight, he still doesn’t feel very confident.

Despite trying dating apps and having friends introduce him to women over the years, he hasn’t found “the one” just yet, and he’s hoping the MAFS experts will be able to match him with a woman who will help him come out of his shell and experience new things. He believes the experiment will be “beneficial in many ways and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to help him find his soulmate, according to his Lifetime bio.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

