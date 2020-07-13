CMA Fest 2020 on TV: What Time & Channel to Watch

Since the 2020 CMA Fest was canceled due to coronavirus, the annual celebration of country music will instead be celebrated on television. The 2020 CMA Fest three-hour special, called “CMA Best of Fest,” airs on Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

ABC’s description of the event explains that it is “A retrospective of more than 25 performances from 16 years of CMA Fest; Luke Bryan hosts.”

The ‘CMA Best of Fest’ Features Past Performances From the Biggest Country Music Stars

A press release promoting the special revealed that the night’s curated acts includes performances from Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Lzzy Hale, Sam Hunt, Joan Jett, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, and Zac Brown Band. It will also include special guest appearances from Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and Rita Wilson.

Luke Bryan Filmed His Host Segments of the Show in an ‘Empty Football Stadium’

Billboard reports that Luke Bryan explained his hosting role and how they were able to accomplish it as a guest on Good Morning America. He said, “I’m so glad that we were able to put a show together with CMA Best of Fest and let the fans at home relive a lot of these memories. I had to go host – I hosted this show in an empty football stadium and it was very emotional. It was just heartbreaking that all of our fans couldn’t be there this year, but it’s just one more testament of how crazy this year is.”

READ NEXT: Why Is There No Audience on ‘America’s Got Talent?’