Colt Johnson’s Friend Vanessa Guerra on 90 Day Fiancé: Who is She?

Colt Johnson appears to be in a bit of a love triangle with his fiery redheaded girlfriend Jess Caroline and his “best friend” Vanessa Guerra, judging by promos for the July 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The reality star invites Vanessa over for dinner to thank her for watching his cats and admits in the clip that he didn’t tell Jess about the dinner date.

It’s clear that Jess isn’t a fan of Vanessa; she ranted about Colt’s “gym friend” to her Brazilian girlfriends while Colt was visiting her in Chicago, so she obviously isn’t comfortable with Colt’s relationship with this woman. Promos of the new season also promise a big fight between Colt and Jess about Vanessa, so there is definitely some trouble brewing in paradise.

So who is this mystery woman, and why does she text Colt all the time? Here’s what we know about Vanessa Guerra, Colt’s “best” friend, but be warned: some light spoilers on the July 5 episode ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything spoiled for you.

Colt & Vanessa Met While Colt Was Going Through His Divorce With Larissa

Don't worry, she's just a friend…🤪 Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, TOMORROW at 8/7c.

In the clip above, Colt invites Vanessa over for dinner to thank her for watching his cats during his upcoming trip to Brazil to visit Jess’ family. He elaborates on his relationship with her during a confessional, explaining that he met her when he was going through his divorce with Larissa.

“I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa,” Colt explains. “We started talking online and eventually we decided to meet at the casino, and we just kind of hit it off.”

He adds that Jess is “jealous” or Vanessa, although she doesn’t really know who she it. “Jess has never met Vanessa, she doesn’t even understand who Vanessa is, and she’s so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn’t talk to Vanessa anymore and it feels wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she’s been there a lot longer than Jess has.”

Toward the end of the clip a producer asks Colt if he and Vanessa have ever been intimate, and although the clip above cuts off before Colt gives his answer, he SPOILER ALERT! definitely had sex with Vanessa. However, he also notes that his feelings for her were stronger than hers were for him, and they ultimately decided to just remain friends in the end.

Jess Confronts Colt About His Relationship With Vanessa Later in the Season

Sneak Peek: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5!

For those who don’t remember, Jess is definitely not a fan of Vanessa, or the fact that Vanessa “calls [Colt] all the time.” She filled her friends in about Colt’s relationship with Vanessa during an earlier episode, telling them in Portuguese that he claims “she’s just a friend from the gym,” so it’s clear that Colt was never actually honest with Jess about his real relationship with Vanessa.

A promo of the new season promises some drama between Colt and Jess after she finds out he is still texting Vanessa. In the clip above (at the 3:03 mark), you can see Jess confront her boyfriend about a text message she finds as she shouts about Colt lying to her. She rips off both of her shoes and throws them at Colt before charging at him across the hotel room.

“You lied! Again!” Jess screams while Colt tries to claim he never lied to her. “Vanessa talk, you still friends. You talk everyday!” She then shoves his own phone in his face while trying to show him the messages, and Colt looks genuinely fearful while he tries to explain himself.

There is little known about Vanessa at this time, and her Instagram page doesn’t give much insight into her life. The page is mainly filled with scenic photos, although her bio states that she’s a “regular chick, a Gemini, and a dog lover” who “isn’t for everyone.” Fans will get to meet her during the July 5 episode and she will obviously play a role in Jess and Colt’s fight (and potential split), so we expect to see more of her down the road.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

