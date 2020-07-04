Is Costco Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Today is the 4th of July, and despite so many of us still staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak, you may still need to get groceries delivered or you may need to pick up some supplies at a nearby store. Is Costco’s open for the Fourth of July 2020? Costco is closed today — Independence Day is one of the holidays that Costco regularly observes.

Costco Is Closed on the 4th of July & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major federal holidays, so being closed on the 4th of July isn’t unusual for the store, even if it might be unusual for other retailers.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

But the store will reopen on July 5.

Back in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced that it was changing its hours. However, most Costco stores have since resumed regular hours at both warehouse stores and gas stations. In fact, they resumed regular hours back in early May. It’s possible, however, that a few local stories might have shorter hours depending on what is going on with the pandemic in their region.To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. The Business Centers are closed today and delivery is not available. Your delivery will be rescheduled if it fell on Independence Day.

Costco Coronavirus Precautions

Costco is taking a number of steps to ensure safety for customers and employees.

For seniors, on Mondays through Fridays, Costco warehouses will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for members who are ages 60 or older or for people with disabilities.

There are some exceptions where senior shopping hours will be slightly different and you can see the list here. These exceptions are in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Iwilei, HI, Massachusetts, Teterboro, NJ, Oregon Staten Island, NY, Brooklyn, NY, and Westbury, NY, along with some Bay Area locations.

Costco’s giving priority access to healthcare workers and first responders (except in Massachusetts, where they aren’t allowed to enter during senior shopping hours.)

Costco is also requiring that members and guests wear a face covering to cover their mouth and nose while in Costco. This does not apply to children under the age of 2 or individuals with medical conditions that don’t allow them to wear face coverings. This is not a substitute for social distancing.

The store has some limitations in place on high-demand products, like fresh poultry. In addition, Costco is not accepting returns on items such as toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

Members can now use reusable shopping bags if they pack the bags themselves, unless prohibited by local rules.

The Food Court has a limited menu for takeout only — seating is not available.

