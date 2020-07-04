Is Dairy Queen Open on the 4th of July 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for the 4th of July 2020? Although many locations are open, the hours can vary by location and some local stores may be closed. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out today. There are also some great specials and promos that you can take advantage of if you’re wanting to enjoy a special Independence Day treat while social distancing. Read on for more details.

Many Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for the 4th of July, But Some May Be Closed

Many Dairy Queen locations are open for the Fourth of July, but not all of them. Because hours and closures can vary, it’s a good idea to check with your nearest location before heading over.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy that for most holidays: “The majority of Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned by franchisees. To locate the address and hours of restaurants near you, please see our website, DQ.com.”

Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

Hours can vary widely. For example, a Dairy Queen in Oklahoma is closing early at 4 p.m. so the staff can enjoy the holiday.

Meanwhile, other Dairy Queens might be open for their full hours today.

And some Dairy Queens, like one in Iola, Kansas, will be closed completely today.

Note that depending on the circumstances in your region, how the store is operating may vary from location to location. For example, a Dairy Queen in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is open only for drive-thru.

If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can also order delivery if it’s available where you live. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. And these services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is simply left on your doorstep. Some Dairy Queen locations offer drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

In addition, the stores have special summer menu options, including the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard Cake and the Wonder Woman Cookie Collision Blizzard Cake.

Dairy Queen is also offering a Summer Blizzard Menu. This includes flavors like the Raspberry Fudge Bliss, the Wonder Woman Cookie Collision, the Frosted Animal Cookie, the S’mores, the Cotton Candy, and the Oreo Cheesecake.

The NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat menu is here with more NEW flavors than ever, like OREO Cheesecake and Frosted Animal Cookie. Grab one in the drive-thru or with takeout. #DQSummerFun pic.twitter.com/snyf70Rl0m — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 10, 2020

The 2 for $4 Super Snack Menu is a tasty alternative for the 4th of July.

All your snack cravings have been answered with the 2 for $4 Super Snack Menu, now featuring even more items to choose from. Mix and match any two snacks, like the NEW Lemonade Twisty MISTY slush, today! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/SHGSDOp0DP — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 11, 2020

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month is the Drumstick with Peanuts.

We think the NEW Drumstick BLIZZARD Treat, with peanuts, will do the trick to keep your summer going strong. pic.twitter.com/5TQuMb9cyE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 29, 2020

Some individual stores are offering specials unique to their location (or a few limited locations) for Independence Day. For example, a store in Kentucky is offering 4th of July themed cakes.

This is why it’s always a good idea to check what your local Dairy Queen may be offering today.

You might also be able to get some special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the DQ Mobile App here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app.

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials.

