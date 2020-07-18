Dairy Queen’s National Ice Cream Day 2020 Deal

Happy National Ice Cream Day! The coronavirus pandemic has altered many aspects of our daily lives but the summertime pleasure of enjoying a refreshing ice cream cone is one thing that has not changed. Businesses are getting in on the fun of National Ice Cream on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with freebies and new treats. Dairy Queen is among the retailers marking the fun holiday with a special deal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dipped Cones Are $1 Off With an App Download

Dairy Queen is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a discount on its signature dipped cones. Customers can get a small, medium or large Dipped Cone for $1 off. The deal does not apply to kid cones and is limited to one cone per customer.

Prices can vary based on region, but a small dipped cone typically costs $2.39. A medium is $2.79 and a large dipped cone is $3.19.

However, Dairy Queen fans can’t just walk up to the counter and score a cheaper cone. Customers first have to download the restaurant’s mobile app to get the $1 off coupon. You can find a Dairy Queen near you by clicking here.

Dairy Queen’s dipped comes come in two flavors: classic Chocolate Dipped Cone or the new Cotton Candy Dipped Cone. The restaurant describes the cotton candy flavor as “creamy DQ soft serve coated with a deliciously sweet, pastel blue Cotton Candy coating.”

Dairy Queen Launched Four New Flavors as Part of Its Summer Blizzard Menu

Dairy Queen is not offering a financial discount for any other items on National Ice Cream Day. But DQ fans can check out four brand new flavors that were launched as part of the Summer Blizard menu.

The four new flavors include:

Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard: Oreo cookie and pieces of cheesecake blended together with vanilla ice cream

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard: Pink confetti frosting and frosted animal cookie pieces blended together with vanilla ice cream

Wonder Woman Cookie Collision Blizzard: Vanilla soft serve featuring chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate cookie dough, and fudge

Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard: Vanilla soft serve blended with chocolate chunks, fudge pieces and raspberries

The other two summer specials are returning favorites: the Cotton Candy Blizzard and the S’mores Blizzard.

Candy & Chocolate Pieces Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Toppings

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year. The organization says that candy and chocolate pieces are the most popular toppings, while strawberries are the most popular fruit in ice cream.

July was designated as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan. He also designated the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. He may not have intended for the holiday to become an annual event, but Americans have been celebrating the culinary holiday ever since. Presidential Proclamation 5219 read in part:

Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over ninety percent of the people in the United States. It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food. Over eight hundred and eighty-seven million gallons of ice cream were consumed in the United States in 1983. The ice cream industry generates approximately $3.5 billion in annual sales and provides jobs for thousands of citizens. Indeed, nearly ten percent of all the milk produced by the United States dairy farmers is used to produce ice cream, thereby contributing substantially to the economic well-being of the Nation’s dairy industry.

READ NEXT: Baskin-Robbins: Free Treats On National Ice Cream Day 2020