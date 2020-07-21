WATCH: Dave Chappelle Visits Kanye West After Disturbing Twitter Rant

One day after Kanye West went on a wildly disturbing Twitter rant, accusing wife Kim Kardashian-West and her mother, Kris Jenner, of wanting to “Lock me up with a doctor,” and claiming the movie Get Out was about him, the rapper got a visit from his friend, comedian Dave Chappelle.

On July 21, Kanye tweeted, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE. In the clip, Kanye, Chapelle and others stood in front of his log cabin in Big Sky, Wyoming. Chappelle says in the video shared online, “Brotherhood is real, love is real.”

West, 43, then says he needs a punchline or a joke from Chappelle. “Something to lift our spirits.” In response, Chappelle jokes that he’s still on his first cup of coffee and will need a bit more time to come up with a good joke.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“An uplifting joke?” Chappelle asks. “You know I don’t write them!” The group of men laugh and hug each other before walking out of the frame.

Chappelle Calls Kanye ‘My Brother’ But Has Criticized His Outlandish Personal & Political Statements Numerous Times

In a 2018 interview with CNN, Chappelle told Van Jones, “First of all, you know, Kanye’s the artist, man. And he’s a genius. I think the angle he’s seeing things from is about the division that he sees.”

“And he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying,” Chappelle added, recalling the time West wore a Confederate flag patch on his jacket in 2013, and said during a radio interview, “The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way … So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag now.”

In 2018, Kanye was also heavily criticized for wearing a “Make America Great Again” while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2018. “They bullied me backstage,” Kanye said. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me. And then they say I’m in a sunken place.”

From Chris Rock’s IG story, looks like Kanye gave a speech after NBC cut the SNL feed pic.twitter.com/mYpSxqbw9Z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 30, 2018

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

Chappelle said of Kanye, “I’m not mad at Kanye. That’s my brother — I love him, I support him. But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says … I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that s***.”

‘Pray for Kanye’ Trended on Twitter After Kanye’s Disturbing Tweets Went Viral

I really fw Kanye but he seriously is not okay, protect your energy, your emotional & mental health is just as if not more important than you physical health 💫 #prayforkanye #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/KyAQC3U7fv — lee lee (@freakyleee) July 20, 2020



West’s Twitter tirade came one day after the “Jesus Walks” rapper held his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During the controversial rally, West claimed that Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free enslaved Black Americans, and broke down in tears after stating that he initially wanted Kardashian to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North, 7.

By Tuesday morning, most of Kanye’s Twitter posts appeared to have been deleted. Neither Kardashian nor Jenner have commented on the claims made by Kanye during his presidential rally or shared on Twitter.

