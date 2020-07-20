What Happened to DeAnna Pappas Since The Bachelor?

On July 20’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! fans will get to revisit Brad Womack’s two seasons as a Bachelor lead. At the end of season 11, Womack famously rejected both of his final two contestants, including DeAnna Pappas.

Pappas went on to become the franchise’s season 4 Bachelorette; she and contestant Jesse Csincsak got engaged at the end of her season, but eventually broke up.

While Pappas did not find her everlasting love on reality TV, she did get her happily ever after: she is currently married to her husband Stephen Stagliano.

Ahead of the Greatest Seasons Ever special featuring her first journey for love with the franchise, Pappas shared a throwback photo from when she first met Womack. In the caption, she reflected, “Oh hey baby DeAnna. Don’t worry, you’re gonna be fine. This will be a wild, emotional roller coaster, but ride it. One day {about 13 years from this photo}, you will be thankful for his decision & you will be grateful to relive it all again.”

Pappas & Stagliano Were Married in 2011 & Have 2 Children Together

DeAnna Pappas married her husband Stephen Stagliano in 2011. Today, the couple shares two children, a daughter named Addison and a son named Austin.

Stagliano talked to E! about her husband and how she knew he was “the one.” She revealed, “I knew within two weeks that I wanted to marry him only because I knew I would not be okay if this person was not in my life for the rest of my life. He’s just a good man and I won’t ever leave him. I won’t because no one is as good as him.”

She also told E!, “I’m proud I never settled. I think I really could have. I look back at some of the relationships I had. Of course I had regret. Maybe I was an a–hole or someone else was an a–hole, but those relationships never worked out for a reason and my reason I believe is because the Lord had plans for me.”

Pappas & Stagliano Met Thanks to the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Technically speaking, Pappas did find her husband thanks to The Bachelor, and Stephen’s brother Michael was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pappas and her husband met each other at a 2009 party for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special taping.

On Instagram, Pappas acknowledged that although she did not find forever love on The Bachelorette, the show did eventually lead her to Stagliano. In a caption addressed to her husband, she wrote, “I remember going into #thebachelorette & thinking I knew exactly what I wanted in a relationship. And then came you. Walking straight into my life to break down my walls, soften my heart, build me up, prove that compassion and grace do exist, & show me what real LOVE is supposed to be like. Forever grateful for you, my dear. Thank you for saving me.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

