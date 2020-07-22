Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dead: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Was 34

Demitra “Mimi” Roche, one of the stars of the eighth season of The Bad Girls Club in 2012, has died at the age of 34. Roche’s cause of death has not been made public.

One friend who paid tribute to Roche on Facebook said that the reality star had recently celebrated her 34th birthday. Roche’s death was confirmed by her friend, Miami rapper Er305. The rapper wrote on his Instagram page, “RIP @DEMITRAJADE. Gone way too soon. One of the kindest people I knew. Every time we linked you made sure it was lit. Thank you for truly supporting my craft from day 1 before anyone believed. We’ all miss you Mimi.”

BGC8 "Mimi Needs Jesus" Demitra Snaps Again 2020-02-01T18:45:37Z

Prior to her appearance on The Bad Girls Club, Roche said in an interview that she was working as an event host, hip-hop blogger and was looking to move into A&R work. Roche said that she saw the show as a means to further her career. Roche added that the only other reality show she would appear on would be her own The Mimi Show. During the interview, Roche said that she was referred to the show by a friend and that she “wowed” the producers with her “personality.”

Meet MiMiMeet MiMi Episode 1 Sneak Peek All Rights Belong To Oxygen 2012-01-09T23:38:15Z

On the official The Bad Girls Club fan page, Roche is given the moniker “The Miami Maverick.” Roche is quoted on her profile page on the site as saying during her time on the show, “How boring was I when I punched you in the eye? How boring was that? B****!”

Roche wrote in the bio section of a dormant Twitter page that she was the “proud mommy of one An’gelique Roshe.” In the same bio, Roche calls herself a “Christian” and “proud virgin.”

In July 2011, Roche was named as the vice president of A&R for Valholla Entertainment, a Miami based record label. Following her death, the label’s founder Vince Valholla tweeted:

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was a big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School