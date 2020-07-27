Primal Scream Singer Denise Johnson Dies Suddenly at 53

Manchester-born singer Denise Johnson, best known for her music with Primal Scream, died suddenly at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie via Twitter on Monday. A cause of death was not immediately known, The Independent and The Guardian reported. Johnson was best known for her vocals on Primal Scream’s album Screamadelica, released in 1991.

“Very sad news,” Marie tweeted. “love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x”

Johnson’s death was also mourned by Rowetta. “Sad sad news today,” she tweeted. “I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young. We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music. My condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Very sad news 💜 love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020

As noted by The Guardian, Johnson performed with Primal Scream 1990 to 1995. She sang on two of their most popular songs, “Loaded” and “Don’t Fight It, Feel It.” She performed with other bands, including lending her voice for tracks with bands like The Pet Shop Boys, Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr, and A Certain Ratio, as noted by The Independent.

Johnson was slated to release her debut acoustic album, titled Where Does It Go, in September. She promoted the album on Twitter, where she interacted with fans who pre-ordered the record. As noted by NME, in addition to premiering some original songs, the album also contained covers of “Well I Wonder” by The Smiths and “True Faith” by New Orders.

My debut acoustic album is on its way…#WhereDoesItGo pic.twitter.com/jth7vGkZME — Denise Johnson (@TheDJohnsonR3AL) July 11, 2020

Johnson was active on Twitter in the days leading up to her untimely death. Two days before she passed away, the singer had been tweeting about racism. “I’ve said this before, don’t anyone fucking dare think I don’t hate racism with a passion,” she tweeted. “And I don’t have to say ALL, because racism no matter what is just that.”