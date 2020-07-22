Are Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Phypers Still Together?

During this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former star Brandi Glanville alleges that she had an affair with Denise Richards. Richards and her rep have denied the claims, but it begs the question to fans: are Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, still together after all of that?

According to Us Weekly, the couple is still together and they are “better than ever.” On July 14, 2020, a source told the publication, “Denise and Aaron are doing great. They’re better than ever. They are really great together. They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH storylines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

In the wake of the allegations made by Glanville, Richards has continued to post photos of Phypers to her social media. On May 5, 2020, Richards posted a photo of the two of them from their 2018 wedding, writing in the caption, “In honor of Epic Wedding Week on #BoldandBeautiful Here’s a wedding pic of my real life hubby @aaronwilliamcameron and me our beautiful Wedding 👰🏼 🎩 … couldn’t have done it without @mindyweiss Tune-in all week @boldandbeautifulcbs #ToHaveAndToBold.” Richards also posted a photo of her and her husband grocery shopping on July 3, 2020, writing in the caption, “We just stopped to get me half n half for my coffee ☕️ tomorrow”

The Other RHOBH Members Were Unhappy With How The Reunion Played Out Regarding The Affair Allegations

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was filmed on July 16, 2020, but some of the cast members were unhappy with how it turned out. Following the allegations, Glanville received a cease and desist letter from Richards, which she spoke about during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast.

According to Lisa Rinna, the cease and desist had a big effect on the reunion. On an Instagram story that Rinna posted on the morning of July 17, she wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

Glanville was also excluded from the reunion. “Production called me the day of the reunion,” Glanville shared with Celeb Magazine, “We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion.”

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

The Other Housewives Are Unhappy With Phypers

Throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies have continuously fought and disagreed with Aaron Phypers. In recent episodes, Phypers has most notably butted heads with Erika Jayne.

Phypers also shocked viewers when he made an off-handed comment on the air during a recent episode in June 2020. In the shocking clip, Richards and Phypers storm out of Kyle Richards’ barbecue, and Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

Richards’ fellow castmates responded to Phyper’s comments during the premiere of the episode. On June 3, 2020, Teddi Mellencamp tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.”

Erika Jayne also tweeted out on June 3, 2020, writing, “Wait! What did he just say??” Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna retweeted the post.

VideoVideo related to are denise richards & husband aaron phypers still together? 2020-07-22T14:09:46-04:00

READ NEXT: RHOBH Cast Member Questions Where Sutton Stracke’s Money Comes From