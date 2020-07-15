Denise Richards Denies Brandi Glanville Cheating Drama Is True

During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former castmember Brandi Glanville alleges that she had an affair with current star, Denise Richards. In a super teaser posted by Bravo that shared moments from the rest of Season 10, Glanville claims that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, Glanville is filmed saying, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’”

Glanville has continued to fuel the fire on her social media pages, posting photos of her kissing a woman that she says is Denise Richards on her Twitter page. However, Richards is not having it, and has denied that the rumors are true. According to People, on a July 2, 2020, episode of The Talk, Richards addressed the affair rumors. During the interview, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Richards continued, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

Glanville Received A ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter From Richards Following The Allegations

On a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville claims that she received a cease and desist letter following the allegations. On the podcast, Glanville shared, “I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it, but after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

Also on the same episode of The Rumour Mill, Glanville teased her upcoming appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “It’s gonna take a left real quick,” Glanville said, “I’m honestly nervous just because…you never know what they’re going to show, if they show the whole story, if they show part of it. I did say a couple of really stupid things, so that’s not gonna go well for me. I’m not in any hurry to see that part. But, I always say stupid s–t, so it doesn’t matter.”

The Other Wives Don’t Approve Of Richards’ Husband, Aaron Phypers

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, made a comment under his breath to Richards as they were leaving Kyle Richard’s barbecue. In the episode clip, Richards and Phypers storm out of the barbecue, and Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it.”

After the Phypers said that comment, some of the RHOBH ladies took to Twitter to express their distaste. On June 3, 2020, Teddi Mellencamp Tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.” Erika Jayne also tweeted out on June 3, 2020, writing, “Wait! What did he just say??” Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna retweeted the post.

In the July 8, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers watched as Erika Jayne clashes with Phyper’s at Sutton Stracke’s party.

