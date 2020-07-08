Denise Richards Is Most Mad at This RHOBH Cast Member

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers storm out of Kyle Richards’ barbeque due to drama that has been playing out during the entire season. In a video clip posted by Bravo about what’s to come during future episodes, Richards reveals that she is the most upset with castmate Lisa Rinna.

As Richards and Phypers leave the barbecue, Rinna runs after the couple. She says, “All of a sudden, you’re like, gone, so I wanted to know that you’re okay, as my friend.”

In response, Richards says, “As your friend, I want to talk to you privately because you hurt my feelings in Santa Barbara,” she continues, “But I don’t want [their] f–king opinions in our friendship.”

As the couple leaves, Richards gives Rinna an embrace and reveals that the two of them are going to finish their evening at a steakhouse. In response, Rinna says in an interview, “I somehow hurt your feelings and you’re really mad and hurt about it, but we’re going to get a steak and we’re going to a strip club. How do you say that if you’re being all high and mighty about a threesome?”

Viewers will see the rest of that scene play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns from hiatus on July 8, 2020, at 9/8c.

Richards Is Still Mad At Rinna

During a May 13, 2020, appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show, Richards revealed more about her current friendship with Lisa Rinna. The two seem to be less close than they once were. “There’s definitely been a change in our friendship, and people will see that as the show plays out,” Richards said on the show, “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. We never know what’s gonna happen in life. So we’ll see. People will keep watching, they’ll see how it plays out.”

However, Rinna still seems to be stirring the pot on her social media pages. In addition to liking a Tweet from Kyle Richards about Aaron Phyper’s “I’ll crush your hand” comment, Rinna has also posted a few photos of the ladies on the cast trip to Rome. In a post from June 29, 2020, Rinna wrote in the caption, “ROME IS COMING.” Apparently, their trip to Rome is where the drama regarding Richards and Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair comes to light.

Rinna Is Unsure If Richards Will Attend The Reunion

During a May 20, 2020, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show, Rinna said that she is unsure if Richards will even attend the reunion for this season, given the affair scandal that plays out on the rest of Season 10, according to People.

“She didn’t show up to some things. She told me she was going to be at something that she didn’t come to, so how can I know for sure? I mean, that’s an honest answer. I’m sure she’s going to be there, but, you know, anything could happen. I’ll believe it when I see it.” Rinna said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show.

Like Rinna, the rest of us will just have to wait and see if Richards does, in fact, show up.

