Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers’ Job Explained

Aaron Phypers is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress, Denise Richards. He has appeared quite frequently on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as we have gotten an inside look at the couple’s relationship, wedding, and everyday life. Up until Season 10, Phypers has mostly appeared as a benign figure on the show. However, this season, in recent episodes, he has sparked controversy, including over particularly bizarre comments he made about his job during a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house.

During the dinner, Richards asked Phypers to talk about his job, which is in frequency medicine, because she thought that it was interesting. Phypers began explaining his job to the table, saying, “Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true. I have to be careful.”

According to Bravo, Phypers also said, “Age of 12 I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer. I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion. If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right? Electron, proton, neutron, whatever. There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right? 99.9 percent is space, but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality. Does that make sense? Traditional isn’t traditional. It’s allopathic. And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up. It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency. I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information.”

The dinner got even stranger when Phypers told the table that, there was “cancer in every one of you right now.” Phypers said, “You wanna know why cancer comes in? Because it’s protecting you of an infection your immune system did not respond to and you would have died in 12 hours. It’s your best friend that protected you from somebody that’s going to shoot you in the head with a bullet, that’s what cancer is. I prove it all day long.”

The other ladies of RHOBH looked around the table, confused, including Lisa Rinna who said, “My husband has been involved in fusion energy for 30 years. I know a lot about it, and I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying.”

Phypers Runs And Founded a Healing Center

According to Bustle, Phypers founded and runs a healing center called Q360 Club. Q360 is based in Malibu, and according to the website, it “is a state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind, body, and spirit, bringing ultimate health to our members.” The website also boasts its “full-body scans and analysis,” which it claims can identify “almost any type of ailment.” The “Q” in Q360 stands for “Quantum Energy Field,” according to the site.

Phypers started the business over 25 years ago in Canada, where “he began using various frequency generating devices to help people re-establish homeostasis and balance their body, mind and spirit.” Because of this, he saw his clients beginning to heal from their ailments. Phypers then moved to California to continue the business and has continued to “research and evaluate the latest cutting edge technologies,” according to the website.

Phypers and Richards First Met At Q360

As explained on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Phypers and Richards met when Richards started going to his center. According to People, Richards went there to do “preventative DNA repair.” On an August 2019 episode of a Bravo After Show, Richards said, “We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests and I started to develop an attraction to him.”

The two wed in September 2018, and the wedding was filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards revealed the wedding in a September 9, 2018, Instagram post, when she shared a sweet picture of their wedding rings in the sand with a heart drawn around them. In the caption, Richards wrote, “So this happened 9-8-18.”

Richards and Phypers are still together despite rumors of Richards having an affair with former RHOBH co-star, Brandi Glanville.

