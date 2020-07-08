WATCH: Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers’ ‘Crush Your Hand’ Comment

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, came under fire for a shocking comment that he made on air. During a barbeque at Kyle Richards’ house, Denise Richards and her husband got into a fight with the rest of the cast over comments that were made during a previous party at their house. Initially, Denise Richards was upset because the women were talking about threesomes at the party, in front of her children and their friends. Throughout the past few episodes, the aftermath of that night has caused explosive drama.

In the shocking clip, Richards and Phypers storm out of the barbecue, as Richards instructs Phypers not to say anything because they are in front of the cameras. As Richards continues to say, “Baby, don’t say a word, we’re on the camera,” Phypers responds, “I’m going to crush your f**king hand. Stop it.”

The Other Housewives Have Responded To Phyper’s Comments

Richards’ fellow castmates have responded to Phyper’s comments during the premiere of the episode. On June 3, 2020, Teddi Mellencamp Tweeted the clip of Phyper’s comment, writing, “When I called him an asshole I wasn’t too far off #RHOBH.”

Erika Jayne also tweeted out on June 3, 2020, writing, “Wait! What did he just say??” Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna retweeted the post.

On June 3, 2020, Kyle Richards also replied a fan who wrote, “Okay what the f**k—it sounded like Aaron said ‘don’t tell me what to say, I’ll crush your fucking hand’ to Denise?? Am I wrong?? Please tell me I’m wrong.” In response, Richards wrote, “Should we protect him?”

Richards Is Rumored To Have Had An Affair With Brandi Glanville

In a teaser posted by Bravo that shares snippets of the rest of Season 10, Glanville claims that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, Glanville says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’” Richards and her rep have denied the allegations, according to People.

Even though Richards has denied their relationship, Glanville has continued to stir the pot about the affair rumors. Glanville posted a photo to Twitter on June 27, 2020, of her kissing a blonde-haired woman. The photo was dimly-lit, but fans speculated that she was kissing Richards. In the following Tweet, Glanville confirmed that it was, in fact, Richards. Glanville tweeted, “It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike”

In a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville also revealed that Richards had sent her a “cease and desist” letter following the allegations.

“I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville shared on The Rumour Mill podcast, “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk. I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

The alleged affair will all come to light on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which returns from hiatus on July 8, 2020, at 9/8c.

