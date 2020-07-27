Denise Richards Says She’ll Return to RHOBH on One Condition

After a drama-filled Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, star Denise Richards told The Washington Post that she would return to the show under “one condition.”

Richards told the publication that she would return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “if it makes sense.” Richards added, “I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything. I just roll with the punches.” According to Us Weekly, Richards stopped filming mid-season 10 because of the allegations that she had an affair with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

In the interview with The Washington Post, Richards also spoke out about the affair rumors. “I did not have an affair,” she told the publication, “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

Richards continued, “If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”

Brandi Glanville Still Insists The Affair Happened

In an explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode that aired on July 22, 2020, Glanville told the ladies the details of her alleged affair with Richards. Glanville is still alleging that the affair happened, and has taken to social media to talk about it. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on July 23, 2020, Glanville said, “I’m not lying. People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f***ing secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … I don’t like when I think somebody has something on me. It’s just the worst feeling. That’s why I live my life so out loud.”

Glanville also took to Twitter on July 26, 2020, Tweeting, “Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were. Be Patient all will be revealed”

Richards Says Her Marriage Is Still Going Strong

According to Us Weekly, Richards is still married to husband Aaron Phypers despite the affair rumors. They are “better than ever.” On July 14, 2020, a source told the publication, “Denise and Aaron are doing great. They’re better than ever. They are really great together. They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH storylines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

In the wake of the allegations made by Glanville, Richards has continued to post photos of Phypers to her social media. On May 5, 2020, Richards posted a photo of the two of them from their 2018 wedding, writing in the caption, “In honor of Epic Wedding Week on #BoldandBeautiful Here’s a wedding pic of my real life hubby @aaronwilliamcameron and me our beautiful Wedding 👰🏼 🎩 … couldn’t have done it without @mindyweiss Tune-in all week @boldandbeautifulcbs #ToHaveAndToBold.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Daughter Slashed By Knife-Wielding Man