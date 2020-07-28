‘Deport Tory Lanez’ Petition Goes Viral After Megan Thee Stallion’s Video

A petition to have Canadian rapper Tory Lanez deported went viral, garnering thousands of signatures. The application picked up after Megan Thee Stallion talked about being shot in both feet and needing surgery on Instagram Live on Monday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after Meg was suffered gunshot wounds, but he is not considered a suspect by police. The Change.org petition asked the Department of Homeland Security to send Lanez back to his native Canada and ban him from entering the U.S. again.

Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!

The creator originally asked for 5,000 signatures, but as the petition started to go viral, the number was increased to 7,500. After Meg’s Instagram Live went viral, Lanez name also started to trend. On Monday night, “Tory” had nearly 100,000 mentions.

Lanez Hasn’t Issued a Public Statement

Lanez has not issued a statement about Meg or allegations that he was the one who shot her in the foot. As noted by Adam22 via Hot 97, one rumor claims that Lanez shot Meg after they got into a fight over Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. “I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory,” he said.

Adam22 claimed the “Savage” rapper didn’t appreciate Jenner stealing some of the attention. “Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect,” he said. “Meg was violating his a**. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

Meg Didn’t Mention Lanez During Her Instagram Live

While Meg talked about how scary it was to undergo surgery on her feet and slammed people who made jokes about her being shot, she didn’t mention the Canadian rapper’s name. She did clarify that she hadn’t been more open about the incident because she doesn’t use social media as an online diary. It had nothing to do with “protecting” anyone.

“It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about,” she said. “It was nothing for y’all to start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak,” the “Savage” rapper continued. “That’s not no shit that you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

