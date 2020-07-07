Dina Manzo’s Ex-Husband Tommy Arrested Over Alleged Mob-Related Attack

As Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo once said, “Let me tell you about my family. We’re as thick as thieves and we protect each other ’til the end.”

However, lately, it seems as if that statement may not be exactly true. According to The New York Post, on June 30, 2020, former RHONJ star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hiring an alleged organized crime soldier to beat up David Cantin, who is Dina Manzo’s current husband. Tommy Manzo’s brother, Albert Manzo, is married to RHONJ star Caroline Manzo (née Laurita).

Dina Manzo and Tommy Manzo became separated in 2012 but did not officially divorce until 2016, according to The New York Post. During the time they were separated and in the process of getting divorced, Dina Manzo began dating her current husband, David Cantin. In July 2015, Cantin was mysteriously attacked in the parking lot of a New Jersey strip mall, according to Bravo. One month later, in August 2015, a man named John Perna, has a wedding at The Brownstone, which is a catering hall that the Manzo family owns and operates, according to The Paterson Times. It is now alleged that Tommy Manzo hired John Perna, who is a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to assault David Cantin in that parking lot in exchange for an extremely discounted wedding and reception. Perna was also charged on June 30, 2020.

Tommy Manzo and Perna were both charged with conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, according to Bravo. Additionally, Tommy Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime, and Perna was indicted with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to his submission of a false car insurance claim.

This Isn’t The First Time Something Like This Has Happened To Dina Manzo

Unfortunately, Dina Manzo and her husband have faced attacks before. According to Bravo, in May 2017, Manzo and Cantin were robbed and beaten at their home in New Jersey during a home invasion. The two men who invaded the home were masked and stole jewelry. A man named James Mainello was arrested in May 2019, as he is alleged as one of the masked intruders in the attack.

Mainello was charged with first-degree robbery; second-degree burglary; second degree aggravated assault; third-degree aggravated Assault; third-degree theft; third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; and third-degree criminal restraint. This incident is unrelated to the one that happened to Cantin in 2015.

The Manzo Family Has Denied Mob Ties

According to The New York Post, Albert and Tommy’s father is a man named Albert “Tiny” Manzo Sr. In the past, Tiny Manzo was described as “the biggest enforcer in Jersey.” Allegedly, Manzo and Gambino family soldier Peter A. Campisi had reportedly “skimmed money from a Mafia-connected casino on Staten Island.”

In August 1983, Tiny Manzo was found dead in the trunk of his car outside of a supermarket in New Jersey, according to The New York Post. He was found with four bullet holes in his torso, and his arms and legs were tied up with plastic.

However, the Manzo family has denied these claims. “My father was no gangster,” Albert Manzo said to The New York Post, “He was a wonderful, hardworking man. He was never accused of anything else pertaining to being a gangster. The shame of it is that our family were the victims of a murder which was never solved, and it was spun as a mob hit.”

