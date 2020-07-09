Why Dorinda Medley Says Ramona Singer Needs a Coronavirus Test ASAP

On July 4, 2020, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley took to Twitter to call out fellow castmate, Ramona Singer. In the Tweet, Medley claimed that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending.

In the tweet, Medley attached an article from The New York Times and wrote, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus”

However, according to Us Weekly, Singer responded to Medley’s Tweet in the comment section of her Instagram. Singer confirmed in the comments that she is “totally healthy” after attending the party.

Other Housewives Have Shaded Singer For Her Behavior During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Medley isn’t the only one who has criticized Singer for her behavior and actions during the Coronavirus pandemic. During a July, 2, 2020, Instagram Live recorded by former castmate Jill Zarin, she claimed that her friend saw Singer breaking quarantine at an underground restaurant in Florida.

“About the third, fourth week of quarantine in Boca, a friend of mine, who shouldn’t have been there either, by the way, went to a ‘speakeasy,’ a restaurant that shouldn’t have been open, because they were all closed by the city,” Zarin said on the Live, “There was a restaurant open in East Boca, right where Ramona was living, and Ramona was there…They saw her there, at the bar, no Avery, no mask, hitting on guys all over them, like disgusting. Then the next day, she’s posting, like, the happy family with Mario.”

Leah Mcsweeney has also called Singer out on her behavior during the pandemic in a June 24, 2020, Instagram story, after Singer landed back in New York on June 18, 2020, from Florida.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some o my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

Singer Said That She Tested Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

On July 1, 2020, Singer shared exclusively with People that both she and her daughter Avery tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies.

“We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma.” Singer told People.

Singer said that she started to feel mild symptoms in February, but because she was just diagnosed with Lyme Disease, and lack of information about COVID-19, she never tested for the virus. Singer also said that her daughter felt sick in March.

“She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection, because she wasn’t able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell,” Singer said to People. “We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness.”

Singer also added, “We all got tested. Avery and I both tested positive, but Mario was negative,” she says. “We are all so lucky that we have our health.”

