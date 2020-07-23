Draya Michele’s Apology to Megan Thee Stallion Over Shooting Joke

Basketball Wives star Draya Michele apologized to Megan Thee Stallion after she joked about gun violence on the “Weed and Wine” podcast with hosts Steelo Brim and Chris Reinacher.

Michele, whose real name is Andraya Michele Howard, made light of domestic abuse on Wednesday after “Savage” artist Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot. Tory Lanez was arrested on July 12, and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, TMZ reported, but he hasn’t been named as a suspect.

Michele, 35, issued her statement through her Instagram Story, where she said she wants to use her platform to uplift other women. She reiterated that her apology was sincere.

I just want to take a min to address victims of domestic violence and abuse of any kind and just overall humans, I was wrong to insinuate that there is room for violence in loving relationships, or in any relationship for that matter. I was wrong to try to find humor or make light of the situation, and understand that my joking nature was damaging and hurtful. It was poor judgment and I deeply regret it. This is a sincere apology from me to everyone. It is always my intention to uplift women, and especially black women, through my platform, my businesses, and my words.

Michele issued another apology on Twitter. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply,” she tweeted. “But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Michele Was Slammed For Glorifying Domestic Violence

After Michele’s comments were released, her name quickly became a top-trending Twitter topic, with most people slamming her podcast interview. The designer joked about Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, and glamorized domestic violence by referencing the tumultuous relationship between beloved singer Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Michele said. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

The rapper, 25, hit back at Michele. “Dumb b**** that shit ain’t funny,” the artist wrote. “Who the f*** jokes about getting shot by a [N-word].”

“And f*** all the hoe a** [N-word] making jokes about it too,” Meg added. “I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.”

Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘Black Women Are So Unprotected’

After she was shot, the rapper issued a statement where she talked about the vulnerability of black women.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”

Meg said she was intentionally shot. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she continued. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

