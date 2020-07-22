New Real Housewives of Atlanta Castmembers Announced

Get some extra peaches, because there are some new members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in town! According to Us Weekly, actress Drew Sidora is joining the cast for Season 13, and Canadian YouTuber, LaToya Ali, will also be appearing, although it is unclear in what capacity.

According to Us Weekly, Sidora has played roles on the shows That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight, and more. Sidora has also appeared in the movie Step Up and also played the late rapper T-Boz in VH1’s 2013 biopic, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

Sidora is married to a man named Ralph Pittman, and the couple has two children together, daughter Aniya Grace Pittman, and Machai David Pittman, according to her IMBD. Sidora also has a third child from a previous relationship, named Josiah. Sidora has not announced that she will be appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on any of her social media pages, but she will be joining returning castmembers Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore for Season 13. NeNe Leakes’ contract is still up in the air, according to Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Is Currently Filming Season 13 Despite COVID-19

In a July 2020 interview with Extra TV, Kandi Burruss revealed that they are beginning to film Season 13 of the show during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss told Extra TV, “We’re getting tested all the time, that’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

Bravo’s network has been affected by the coronavirus, as castmembers of The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had to film self-recorded confessionals. Other shows, such as Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Don’t Be Tardy have had to push back their air dates because of editing challenges.

Eva Marcille Will Not Be Returning For Season 13

According to Bravo, former Real Housewives of Atlanta member Eva Marcille will not be returning for Season 13 of the series. Marcille first appeared on Season 10, and shared much of her life on the show, including her wedding to attorney Michael Sterling, the birth of her two sons, as well as her adoption journey. Before appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marcille was the third cycle winner of America’s Next Top Model.

During an episode of The Rickey Smiley Show, on which she is a co-host according to Bravo, Marcille spoke about her decision to exit the show. “I love every single one of those Black women. They are all queens all in their own right. They are stars and I wish them the most successful season and transformational season 13 that The Real Housewives of Atlanta has ever seen.” Marcille said.

Marcille will continue to co-host on The Rickey Smiley Show. In a statement to Us Weekly, Marcille said, “I look forward to serving my community on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

