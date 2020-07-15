Where Are Former RHOBH Star Eileen Davidson & Husband Vincent Van Patten Today?

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson exited the show after Season 7, but what have Davidson and her husband, Vincent Van Patten, been up to since then?

According to Bravo, the couple recently celebrated their 17 year wedding anniversary together. In an April 15, 2020, Instagram post, Davidson snapped a photo of the two of them, writing the caption, “Celebrating our 17th wedding anniversary on our balcony. #blessed #staysafe ❤️❤️❤️.” In the photo, Davidson and Van Patten were sitting outside, soaking up the sun, and Van Patten was enjoying a can of Pacifico beer. Davidson also shared a sweet “throwback” photo of her and Van Patten on Instagram on April 17, writing the caption, “#firstphotochallenge 2001 thank you @johnrussophoto ❤️” The couple’s marriage still seems to be going strong.

Since the show, Van Patten helped produce the movie Seven Days to Vegas, and Davidson has been focusing on her soap opera career, according to Page Six. On her Instagram page, Davidson has also announced that she will be starring in a new indie movie called, “Fangirl.” According to the Digital Journal, Davidson will be playing the role of Katherine Close, depicting a daytime soap opera queen.

Davidson Still Seems To Be Close To Some Of Her Old Castmates

From the looks of her Instagram page, Davidson still appears to be close, or at least friendly, with some of her old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. In a recent July 8, 2020, photo that Davidson shared on her Instagram, former co-star Kyle Richards commented, “Gorgeous ❤️” In response, Davidson wrote, “Hey Kyle!!!”

In an Instagram post from February 19, 2020, that announced that Davidson will be starring in the new indie movie “Fangirl,” former costar Lisa Rinna commented with a string of clapping emojis. Rinna also commented on Davidson’s most recent Instagram post, which was a Walt Whitman quote, with another string of clapping emojis.

Davidson Left The Show Because She Was Demoted

According to this 2018 interview with actor Michael Fairman, Davidson implies that she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she was demoted from being a full-time housewife. In the interview, she revealed, “They actually asked me to take a step down, and I didn’t want to be involved with it. They still wanted me on but in a limited capacity. It’s not something I would want to do in that caliber … and I never planned on doing it that long.”

Davidson also added that the producers had since approached her to come back to the show, where she would appear “in and out.” In the interview, Davidson asserts that was not something that she was interested in. However, as seen in recent previews, Davidson will be making an appearance on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

