Ellendale’s on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Update: The Restaurant is Now Closed

On the new episode of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible, host Chef Robert Irvine and the crew rewatch the episode featuring Ellendale’s in Nashville. The restaurant closed in 2018.

According to the episode synopsis, tonight’s episode will also include some behind-the-scenes moments that viewers never saw.

“One of the craziest ambush episodes we’ve ever done,” Irvine said in the teaser for the upcoming episode. “We’re going to relive all the gory details… and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets no one has ever heard until now.”

Ellendale’s Restaurant Closed Permanently In 2018

Four years after filming their episode of Restaurant: Impossible, the restaurant closed its doors permanently according to The Tennessean.

Ellendale’s Restaurant posted on its Facebook page to announce the closure.

“After nineteen years in business, Ellendale’s Restaurant will be closing its doors on Sunday, July 1st, immediately following Sunday Brunch,” the post reads. “It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce the closure of Ellendale’s Restaurant. As the proprietor of Ellendale’s, it has been an unbelievable journey to own and operate this restaurant and serve the Donelson community for nineteen years.”

The post, which was written by Julie Buhler, continues, saying that she was thankful for the patrons, staff and relationships built by Ellendale’s and that opening the restaurant was a dream of hers.

“I also want the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal customers, who, without their support love and friendship we would be nothing,” the post reads. “Our intimate conversations and friendships will endure. What a blessing it has been to share your holidays, weddings, births, birthdays, and the passing of the ones we love.”

The post invited the patrons to one final Sunday Brunch.

The Ellendale’s Owner is Now the Owner and Creator of Phat Bites in Nashville

Most Recently, the Ellendale’s Restaurant Facebook Page is used to promote Phat Bites, which is owned by Julie Buhler, the owner and executive chef of Ellendales. Following the closure of the restaurant, gift cards were honored at Phat Bites.

The most recent post on Ellendale’s Facebook page came a year after the closing and promotes Phat Bites restaurant.

“Ellendale’s fans come to Phat Bites today for Yazoo smoked ribs, pickle smoked chicken, Granny’s cowboy caviar & loaded potato salad,” the post read. “It’s not raining in here!!! (Vegan bbq too).”

Buhler began her career in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she ran her own catering business while also attending college. She also worked as a personal chef to Dolly Parton and later cooked for Reba McEntire, Vince Gill and Garth Brooks before opening Ellendale’s.

Following the Restaurant: Impossible makeover, reviews were mixed, but the majority of them were positive according to Chew Boom.

Many of the reviews mentioned delicious food, good staff and beautiful decor. The negative reviews mentioned that the prices were increased following the Restaurant: Impossible renovations. One reviewer said they had the steak and that they have “had better steaks at Waffle House.”

Restaurant: Impossible airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

