Elon Musk Says He Supports Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Kanye West announced on Twitter that he’s running for President and he already picked up one endorsement: Elon Musk. Almost immediately after West tweeted that he was going to run, Musk replied that he supported him. It’s not clear at this time if West is truly running for President, but Musk seems like he’s ready to support him if he does. At the end of this story, there’s a poll you can take to share if you think West is being serious about running or not.

Here’s what you need to know.

Elon Musk Tweeted That He Supports Kanye West 10 Minutes After the Announcement

Kanye West took to Twitter to tell the world that he wanted to run for President. He made the announcement on the Fourth of July, writing: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Elon Musk responded 10 minutes later, saying: “You have my full support!”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

At this time, it’s not clear if West is truly running or not. He and Musk did have a meeting a few days before his announcement. West tweeted photos of them together on July 1. One showed West in an orange jacket standing next to Musk in all black, and then he altered the image to switch their heads.

He tweeted: “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange.”

Kanye West Previously Said He Was Running in 2024

This isn’t the first time that West has talked about running for President. In November, he said he planned to run for President in 2024, USA Today reported. He made the statement during Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. He said: “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

However, West has also talked about supporting President Donald Trump. In 2018 he wore a MAGA hat when he visited Trump at the White House. In January he tweeted: “Trump all day.” He also talked to WSJ Magazine in April and said “I’m a black guy with a red (MAGA) hat, can you imagine?” But he also said he wasn’t registered to vote.

At one point during the Democratic primary, Musk had said that he supported Andrew Yang. Back in August 2019, he made the statement in a Twitter exchange with Dan Carlin. It started with Carlin tweeting about a statement Andrew Yang made. Yang had written on Twitter: “I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything- that would be odd. My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches – particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing.”

Carlin tweeted: “How weird that this should be a somewhat novel thing to say.”

How weird that this should be a somewhat novel thing to say. https://t.co/KrClbraCbu — Dan Carlin (@HardcoreHistory) August 10, 2019

That’s when Elon Musk joined in and said that he supports Andrew Yang.

Musk then wrote: “He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important.”

He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2019

Yang responded to Musk’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future.”

Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future. 👍🚀 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 10, 2019

This wasn’t an official endorsement and some said it might’ve been more of a joke.

But now it looks like Musk is fully supporting West.

Do you believe Kanye West is really running for President? Vote in this poll.

Do you believe Kanye is really running for President or is he just joking? Vote in this poll! (Article in the 2nd tweet.) — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) July 5, 2020

