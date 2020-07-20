Where Is Ex-Bachelorette Emily Maynard Today?

This summer, ABC is revisiting The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever and on Monday, July 20, Brad Womack’s two seasons as The Bachelor are on tap. Host Chris Harrison will take a look back at when Womack sent both his final two women home and then his second season, where Emily Maynard captured America’s heart.

Maynard went on to be the Bachelorette, but she did not find love (again) until she met Tyler Johnson. Here’s what you need to know about her family.

Maynard Lost Her Fiance Ricky In a Plane Crash

In October 2004, race car driver Ricky Hendrick was killed in a plane crash alongside nine other people, including his uncle John Hendrick, and his cousins and John’s twin daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick. Maynard found out after Hendrick was killed that she was pregnant with their daughter and in June 2005, she gave birth to Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick. Above, Emily is pictured with Ricki and her late fiance’s parents, Rick and Linda Hendrick.

When she became the Bachelorette, Ricki was a big part of Emily’s season. The show filmed in North Carolina so that Emily wouldn’t have to be away from Ricki, and her daughter met several of the men vying for her heart. Maynard ultimately chose Jef Holm, but the two broke up a few months after the show ended.

Maynard Met Tyler Johnson Before She Was the Bachelorette

Maynard told Good Morning America in 2017 that she actually knew Johnson before she ever went on reality TV. They met at church, but he reportedly “wanted nothing to do with [her].”

“I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette, he really wanted nothing to do with me. I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone,” said Maynard.

She added on her blog, “I used to teach jewelry-making class at a middle school that my church adopted and Tyler was one of the coordinators of the program. Well, every Thursday I could count on him to come help me carry all of my beads out to my car at the end of class. The only problem was he was so good looking that I could barely make eye contact with him, much less have a normal conversation … for some reason I was so intimidated by him and the fact that he showed me no interest at all just made it that much worse. Fast forward a few years (and a few attempts to find love on tv) to our first date and we’ve been inseparable ever since!”

They Now Have Four Children

In addition to Ricki, who turned 15 this summer, Emily and Tyler have three boys: Jennings, 5, who was born July 2015, Gibson, almost 4, born September 2016, and Gatlin, 2, born November 2017.

“I’ve always wanted a lot of kids,” Maynard told People when Gatlin was born. “I made it clear on our first day, Listen, my clock’s ticking, and I’m ready to get on this!”

She also said that Ricki is “so protective” of her little brothers and Maynard has to remind herself that Ricki is not their fulltime babysitter.

“I just have to remind myself that she is not my nanny, she is still only 12,” said Maynard. “I don’t want her to look back on her childhood and be like, ‘I just had to babysit my brothers all the time.’ But secretly, she really loves it. She is so protective over them.”

The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

