Legendary Singer/Songwriter Emitt Rhodes Dies at 70 Year of Age

Emitt Rhodes, the prolific singer/songwriter and recording engineer, has died at the age of 70. During his career, Rhodes performed with The Palace Guard and The Merry-Go-Round.

Rhodes’ death on July 19 was confirmed by his friend Jim McFarland who posted on Facebook at 3 p.m. Eastern time, “Arrived home from my 6 mile walk to the police in the front yard. Emitt Rhodes has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70.”

Another of Rhodes’ friends, Tony Blass, who produced a documentary about Rhodes titled The One Man Beatles, tweeted:

Emitt Rhodes passed away last night at the age of 70. I feel honored and blessed to have worked and spent time with him for the past 12 years. I tried my best to tell his story, share his music and spend some quality time with him. We usually got completely drunk together.

According to Brooklyn Vegan’s tribute to Rhodes, he went by the nickname “The One Man Beatles” due to comparisons made between his style and Paul McCartney’s style. Rhodes’ official Facebook page, which is managed by the singer’s friends, refers to him as a “prodigiously gifted songwriter and recording artist.”

Rhodes Started His Music Career as a Drummer in The Emerals When He Was Just 15 Years of Age

Rhodes’ official website bio says that his music career began in Hawthorne, California, in southwestern Los Angeles County, where he performed as the drummer of The Emerals. It’s not clear at what age Rhodes joined the band but his bio said that he left at the age of 15. From the remnants of that group, Rhodes and others formed The Palace Guard in 1965. The bio said that around this point, Rhodes would occasionally come from behind the drum kit to sing for the group.

By 1966, Rhodes was on to another band, The Merry-Go-Round. Rhodes also changed instruments becoming the group’s guitarist. Rhodes is quoted in the bio as saying, “I learned how to play guitar because it was easier to carry around…I wrote a song on a guitar that I had picked up — it was my grandfather’s or something — and I thought, wow, this is fun! That led me to writing songs and playing the guitar, and that led to The Merry-Go-Round, because I needed a band.”

Rhodes’ bio says that The Merry-Go-Round released their self-titled debut album in 1967. The bio describes the band influences as being The Beatles, The Who, The Small Faces and The Byrds. Fellow member Gary Kato is quoted in the bio as saying that the group knew The Beatles’ albums “inside out.” In 1969, the band broke up. Rhodes is quoted again in the bio saying:

Being in a band is kinda like a marriage. It works out for a while, then cracks start to develop. Rhinehart and I just didn’t get along. He was older, like 20. I wanted my way: ‘I don’t care if you’re bigger and older, I WANT MY WAY!’ It all got to be a pain in the ass. You spend a lot of time together, you get on each other’s nerves, you can’t help it. There was no psychologist in the group; it was more, ‘I HATE you!’ We used to spit in each other’s faces, bloody each other’s noses. In the middle of the studio — can you imagine?

