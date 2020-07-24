Exile: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Hidden Easter Eggs

Exile is the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” The track features a collaboration with Bon Iver. Swift announced “Folklore” as a surprise album on July 23. The album contains 16 tracks and one bonus track.

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Exile Full Lyrics: ‘You Were My Town, Now I’m in Exile’

Very very honored to be a part of @taylorswift13’s album ‘Folklore’. Shout out to @aaron_dessner for always being the great connector! Listen to “Exile” and the full album; available now everywhere. pic.twitter.com/WZlTXMDTj2 — Bon Iver (@boniver) July 24, 2020

[Verse 1: Bon Iver]

I can see you standing honey

With his arms around your body

Laughin’ but the joke’s not funny at all

And it took you five whole minutes

To pack us up and leave me with it

Holdin’ all this love out here in the heart

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Bon Iver]

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

You’re not my [?] anymore

So what am I defending now

You were my town, now I’m in exile

Seein’ you out, I think I’ve seen this film before

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

I can see you starin’ honey

Like he’s just your understudy

Like you’d get your knuckled bloody for me

2nd, 3rd and hundredth chances

Balancin’ on breaking bridges

Those eyes add insult to injury

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

You’re not my [?] anymore

So what am I defending now

You were my town, now I’m in exile

Seein’ you out, I think I’ve seen this film before

Exile Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

