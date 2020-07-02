FaZe Rain: Fans Worry About Nordan Shat After Instagram Live Drug Use

Fans are worried about Nordan Shat, the YouTube star known as FaZe Rain, after he was doing drugs on Instagram live on July 1. The gamer talked about going through a breakup that left him heartbroken.

As noted by HITC, Shat is a gamer who used to be a member of FaZe Clan–also known as FaZe Sniper–a popular esports and entertainment organization based in Los Angeles with dozens of members. Shat has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Shat tweeted about being kicked out of the group on May 28, saying, “Kicked out of FaZe House. All fair sad boy energy too high.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic has swept the world, drug overdoses in the U.S. have spiked, the Washington Post reported on July 1. When compared to 2019, overdoses increased 18 percent in March, 29 percent in April and 42 percent in May, according to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program. Not all of the recorded overdoses were deadly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shat Tweeted About His Depression Weeks Ago

Faze Rain doing drugs on Instagram live 2020-07-01T06:56:20Z

Shat’s drug use was recorded by a follower and uploaded to YouTube, where it has garnered more than 300,000 views. At the 1:20-minute mark, there’s a knock on his door, and two of his friends tell him they’re worried and ask him to get off the live. They also condemned his drug use, reminding him he had underage fans that follow him.

Shat had been tweeting about feeling depressed for weeks before the Instagram live that worried fans. “I’ve just been feeling this way for years. It’s felt like no way out. I never posted this shit for attention. Just felt I had nowhere to go,” he tweeted on June 7. “The outreach is so heartwarming and I love you all 4L No matter what happens to me don’t forget my message.” The post garnered nearly 50,000 likes from his followers.

On June 29, he tweeted he had reached “peak depression.”

The following day he revealed he split with his partner. “My girlfriend’s parents took her from me and won’t let me speak or talk to her in days,” Shat wrote. “I couldn’t stop smiling when I was with her. I just want her back.”

Currently, he has several Instagram stories up where he talks about splitting from his ex. “Heartbroken as f***,” one message said. Shat claimed he didn’t do anything and that the relationship gave him purpose.

Shat Said He Is Done With Drugs

The day after his Instagram live, the former FaZe Clan star said he was going to get sober. “NO MORE DRUGS IM DONE,” he wrote on July 1. “ONCE I GET MY APARTMENT AND IM CLEAN, YOU WILL SEE ONE OF THE HARDEST WORKING PEOPLE ON EARTH. FUCK DRUGS.”

“I’m trying so hard to be happy but I can’t!” he added. “You make me wanna sleep forever.”

READ NEXT: FaZe Dubs Suspended For Using Racial Slur on Twitch Stream