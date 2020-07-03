Is FedEx Delivery Open on 4th of July 2020? Are Services Running?

Happy Independence Day weekend! Holiday celebrations look different this 4th of July compared to years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, with state leaders urging socially-distanced gathering and public fireworks displays postponed or canceled. But one tradition remaining the same is that mail delivery is canceled for the holiday and that includes FedEx. Some FedEx offices will be open for the holiday on reduced hours, but you’ll have to wait until July 6 to receive recent orders.

Here’s what you need to know:

FedEx Delivery Services Are Closed On July 4 & Will Reopen July 6

According to FedEx’s 2020 Holiday Schedule, FedEx delivery is NOT running on Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. That includes FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Freight and FedEx Trade Networks.

The only delivery service that is listed as being open on July 4 is FedEx Custom Critical. Select FedEx Office locations will remain open but will have reduced or modified hours. The company advises customers to check their local store for the exact holiday hours. Find locations here.

Most customers will have to wait until Monday, July 6, to receive their packages. FedEx Express, Ground and Freight delivery services will remain closed on Sunday, July 5. Home Delivery will be available on a modified schedule but only in certain areas that already offer Sunday deliveries.

All of FedEx’s offices and delivery services will be back on regular schedules on Monday.

FedEx Typically Closes On Major Federal Holidays

FedEx closes for the majority of the federal holidays but not all of them. According to its holiday schedule for 2020, FedEx remains open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day. FedEx observes:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2020

Easter Sunday – April 12, 2020

Memorial Day – May 25, 2020

Independence Day – July 4, 2020

Labor Day – September 7, 2020

Thanksgiving Day – November 26, 2020

Christmas Day – December 25, 2020

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2021

The delivery service also typically stays open on the days before and after major holidays, such as Christmas Eve, the day before Thanksgiving and Good Friday.

FedEx Made Headlines As It Changed Policies In Order to Protect Employees From the Coronavirus

As an essential business, FedEx was among the companies that remained open amid mandated closures at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As explained on the company’s website, FedEx provided masks, sanitizer and disinfectants to its workers and implemented temperature checks in some areas.

One of the changes that made headlines as a strategy to guard against the coronavirus was FedEx’s decision to suspend “Signature Required” on most shipments to decrease direct contact. A spokesperson told CBS in March, “The signature suspension also includes those normally required as part of our FedEx Freight operation in the U.S., our same-day service, as well as in our FedEx Office retail stores and onsite locations at various retailers in the U.S.” FedEx also supplied special signs for businesses to hang on their doors in order to better instruct drivers.

The shipping company has also been in the news for another reason unrelated to the coronavirus. FedEx owns the naming rights for the stadium where the Washington Redskins football team plays. The organization has formally asked the team to change the mascot, which has been viewed as offensive to indigenous groups.

