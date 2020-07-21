Man Commits Suicide After Being Charged in Wife’s Murder

On a Monday episode of Dateline NBC, airing July 20 and titled “The Day Jennifer Disappeared,” the lead investigator and the state’s attorney on the Jennifer Dulos case talk to anchor Dennis Murphy about the active investigation into Dulos’ disappearance. The mother of five has been missing for over a year. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, and his lover, Michelle Troconis, were the lead suspects in the investigation until Dulos committed suicide after being charged with his wife’s murder. Here’s what happened.

Fotis Was Arrested and Charged in Jennifer’s Disappearance

Jennifer Dulos Case: Estranged Husband Charged With Murder in Missing Mom Mystery | NBC New YorkFotis Dulos, the husband of a suburban Connecticut mother of five who vanished after dropping her children off at school in late May, has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in his estranged wife’s disappearance, State Police said Tuesday. His ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Connecticut State Police said. Both were taken into custody safely and without incident. They had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, whose remains have not been found. Fotis Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis told reporters outside his client’s Farmington home Tuesday that he had just learned of the arrest warrant and said two other arrests were happening simultaneously — one on a charge of murder, another on a charge of conspiracy. 2020-01-08T20:48:42Z

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer disappeared after dropping her children off at school and has not been seen since. Authorities believe she was murdered.

Surveillance footage from that day caught Fotis throwing away trash bags in Hartford, Connecticut, that were later found to have traces of Jennifer’s blood in them, according to NBC Connecticut. In January 2020, Fotis was arrested and charged in his wife’s murder alongside his lover, Michelle Troconis, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. These were the second charges for Fotis and Troconis in relation to Jennifer’s disappearance; they were previously charged with first-degree hindering of prosecution and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in September 2019.

Prosecutors alleged that Fotis “lay in wait” for his wife to come home after taking their children to school and then killed her, cleaning up after himself in the garage. According to CBS News, investigators found both Jennifer’s blood and Fotis’ DNA in the sink.

CBS News also reported that at the time, Jennifer and Fotis were in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle over their five children — two sets of twins and a baby daughter. According to People, in 2017, Jennifer learned about Fotis’ affair with Troconis and filed for divorce. In the custody documents, Jennifer said she feared for her life, especially after Fotis bought a gun.

Fotis Killed Himself After Being Released on Bail

Dateline Episode Trailer: The Day Jennifer Disappeared | Dateline NBCDennis Murphy reports Monday, July 20 at 10/9c on NBC. Watch full episodes: http://www.nbc.com/dateline Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/datelinenbc Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/datelinenbc Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/datelinenbc 2020-07-20T14:13:30Z

Shortly after his arrest for his wife’s murder, Fotis was released on a $6 million bond and then attempted suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to NBC News. Authorities found him in his running vehicle inside a closed garage and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He died two days later.

At the time, Fotis’ family came over to the United States from Greece in order to try to posthumously clear his name.

“As we are speaking, we have filed an unusual motion in the Connecticut courts asking to substitute an estate for Fotis Dulos for him as a defendant to force the state to show its hand in a trial filled with evidence, we think, that amounts to no more than innuendo and unsupported suspicion,” family attorney Norm Pattis told NBC News, adding, “As to those who contend that Mr. Dulos’ death reflects a consciousness of guilt, we say no. We say it was more of a conscience overworn with the weight of the world that was too busy to listen and that wanted a story more than it wanted the truth.”

In May 2020, the judge in the case agreed to nolle (“will no longer prosecute”) the murder charges against Fotis. The state had asked that the case be dismissed because the defendant was no longer living, according to NBC Connecticut.

Dateline airs Fridays and Saturdays and the occasional weeknight on NBC.

