Where Fredrik Eklund and His Family Live

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Fredrik Eklund moved from New York to Los Angeles last July, according to Bravo. Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, along with their two-year-old twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr., moved into a home in the Beverly Hills area. Eklund moved to Los Angeles to help grow his business on the West Coast, but he still travels back and forth between New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, Florida, according to Mansion Global.

According to Bravo, “the house has a stunning view of the city and an infinity-edge pool.” In an Instagram post from July 14, 2019, Eklund shared gorgeous photos of his home, which included floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor hammock, and stone floors. According to Bravo, the home also features a sunken living room. In another Instagram post from July 10, 2019, Eklund wrote, “Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years…But you can imagine the butterflies I have right now: this weekend we’ll take the kids to the beach for the first time, I went hiking this morning. I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here – at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present. ”

The Home Was Decorated By Andrew Bowen

According to Bravo, Eklund’s home was decorated by a designer named Andrew Bowen. Bowen is the director of staging at ASH NYC, which is an interior design and property development firm. Bowen holds a degree from New York University in Urban Design and Architecture, according to his bio on ASH NYC.

In September 2019, according to Bravo, Bowen spoke with Home & Design about the vision he had behind the design of Eklund’s home. “For Fredrik and Derek’s home, we knew it was important to bring to life a true West Coast family fantasy for them, replete with vibrant colors, comfortable yet sculptural furniture, thoughtful accents, and a careful integration of their most beloved items from life back East,” Bowen said, “In all, it’s an intentionally significant departure from their former Manhattan residence.”

Bowen also added that “The view of Los Angeles is unbelievable, and [we] celebrated that by having virtually no furniture positioned in front of the window wall to allow for an unobstructed vista.”

Eklund Owns Other Properties

Since Eklund is a broker, it’s not surprising that he owns additional properties aside from his home in Beverly Hills. According to Eklund’s Instagram, he has a country house in Connecticut, as well as an 8,000 square foot home in Manhattan. In a video filmed by Bravo, Eklund revealed that the home has six bedrooms and is on the 62nd floor of his building. Eklund showed off his skyscraper views, stocked refrigerator, Derek’s art studio, and his children’s adorable room.

In a May 6, 2020, Instagram post, Eklund revealed that he would be renting out his Connecticut home for the summer. Eklund shared that the house was 90 minutes away from New York City, and asked $150,000 furnished for the season. According to his Instagram, the house features its own lake and has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. In his caption, Eklund wrote: “I also built a new outdoor Swedish sauna in glass by the pool – with incredible views over the treetops. The town Roxbury is super-dreamy with neighbors like Dustin Hoffman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Vanity Fair publisher Graydon Carter. This house is really special so we’re looking for the right tenant to love it like we have.”

