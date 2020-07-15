‘Robocop 2’ & ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Galyn Gorg Dies on Her Birthday at 56

Galyn Gorg, an actress and dancer who is known for her roles in Robocop 2 and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 56. Gorg had been suffering from cancer. Gorg also starred in M.A.N.T.I.S., one of the first Black superhero television shows where she starred as Lt. Leora Maxwell, as well as the movies, Point Break and Judgement Night.

Gorg’s died on July 15, which was also her birthday, via her GoFundMe page. The description on the page said that Gorg had been diagnosed with cancer “throughout her entire body and lungs.” The page reads, “The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed.”

The description on the page added that Gorg had been receiving treatment in Oahu, Hawaii. The authors of the page are seeking donations to help Gorg’s family to pay for the Twin Peaks star’s funeral.

Gorg Was Last Active on Her Instagram Page on May 9

Galyn Görg with Will Smith, "Fresh Prince of Bel Air"Galyn Görg Will Smith Hollywood, Ca Episodic television Comedy 2018-03-06T17:13:36Z

On her Instagram page, Gorg described herself as an “Actress, Dancer, Producer.” Gorg said that she was based in Hawaii and Los Angeles. Gorg’s last activity on the page was on May 9 when she posted a meme with the word “Love” written in cursive.

Gorg Will Be Remembered for Her Role as the Nuke Addicted Angie in ‘Robocop 2’

Galyn Görg, in the film "Robocop 2"Galyn Görg, in Robocop 2 with Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Tom Noonan, Gabriel Damon and Lezza Gibbons. Director: Irvin Kershner Writer: Frank Miller 2017-03-31T21:57:10Z

According to Gorg’s IMDb page, she was due to appear in the 2021 movie Teller’s Camp.

Gorg is also due to appear in RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop, a documentary on the iconic science-fiction franchise. Gorg’s character in the movie was Angie, who was addicted to the movie’s fictional drug Nuke. Angie was a member of the gang, Nuke Cult, and was the girlfriend of one of the movie’s villains, Cain.

Gorg Grew Up in a Showbusiness Family in Los Angeles

Galyn Görg, as Nancy O' Reilly on "Twin Peaks"Galyn Görg, as Nancy O' Reilly on "Twin Peaks" with actor Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Parks and Sherilyn Fenn. 2017-03-29T20:13:15Z

Gorg was born in Los Angeles to a documentary filmmaker mother, Gwyn Gorg, and a director and writer father, Alan Gorg. Gorg has four siblings. Her sister Gentry Gorg is a dancer and her other sister, Sunny Gorg, is an actress and dancer.

In addition to her fame in the U.S., Gorg enjoyed a successful career in Italy appearing in the shows, Fantastico and Canale 5.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School