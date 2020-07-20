RHONJ Gia Giudice Shows Off New Nose

Gia Giudice, eldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice is all grown up! In a July 18, 2020, Instagram post, Giudice revealed that she had recently gotten a nose job, and she couldn’t be happier about it.

In the caption, Giudice wrote, “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍 I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” In the photo, which was of Giudice and her mother, she showed off her new nose.

Mom Teresa Giudice commented on the post, writing, “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond ❤️” Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, Margaret Josephs, also commented on the photo, writing, “Congrats !! You were always a stunning beauty and even more beautiful with your new found happiness !! I know @drtobiasnyc for many years and he is fabulous doctor! Thrilled for you xoxo”

Gia Giudice Said She Was Insecure About Her Nose for Years

In the caption where Giudice shared the picture of her new nose, she mentioned that she had been insecure about her nose “for a while.” It seems like Giudice has been wanting to get this procedure for quite some time. However, despite her insecurities, Giudice has always proudly and confidently posed for photos on her Instagram page.

In a May 6, 2019, Instagram post, Giudice posted a glam shot, writing in the caption, “GLAM FOR ENVY FASHION SHOW 💜👑 makeup💄: @mspriscillanyc hair 💁🏼‍♀️: @studio285 @bohobritt @ambolina82.” On April 30, 2020, Giudice posed for another series of photos pre-plastic surgery, writing in the caption, “lemme show ya who I rlly am🦋”

Giudice is currently a sophomore at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is interested in pursuing a career in law, according to Us Weekly. Giudice’s father, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy last year. However, despite her father’s absence, Giudice’s family seems to make the best of the situation, and has made frequent appearances at Rutgers. According to People, Teresa Giudice attended a football game with Gia in October 2019, and her uncle, Joe Gorga, helped her move into her freshman dorm room, according to Bravo.

Teresa Giudice Once Spoke Out About Teenagers Getting Plastic Surgery

In November 2019, Teresa Giudice spoke to Life and Style Magazine about her daughters getting plastic surgery. “I’m all about plastic surgery but not [for] teenagers,” Giudice told the publication, “No, I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while, I mean I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done and I think, you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

Giudice continued, speaking about her decision to get her breasts done in 2010. “I think, I mean the only thing I’ve gotten done are my boobs, and the only reason why I did that, and I did that after having three babies, was because I didn’t like the way they looked. I only did it for myself because um, yeah, I just didn’t like the way you looked.”

