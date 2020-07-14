Grant Imahara Dead: ‘Mythbusters’ Host Dies at 49

Grant Imahara, a host of Discovery’s Mythbusters and Netflix’s White Rabbit Rose, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He was 49.

A representative for Discovery said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” A cause of death was not immediately released.

Fellow former Mythbusters host Kari Byron tweeted on Monday, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine. ⁦@ToryBelleci @grantimahara.” Imahara replaced Scottie Chapman during the show’s third season to become part of the Discovery channel’s Build Team. He hosted the series with Byron and Tory Belleci through 2014.

⁩

The electronics master, who graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, previously worked for Lucas Films’ THX and visual effects division at Industrial Light and Magic. Specializing in animatronics, Imahara worked on major movies such as the Star Wars prequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: State of the Union, Van Helsing, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

As a Robotics Expert, Imahara Consulted with Disney Imagineering, ILM & ‘The Late Late Show’



Born on October 23, 1970, in Los Angeles, California, stayed in Southern, California while he pursued a highly successful career in robotics. While consulting with Walt Disney’s Imagineering, he wrote a paper called Stickman: Towards a Human Scale Acrobatic Robot, which was the basis of developing Stuntronics, a product which is now used in Disney parks across the globe.

In 2010, Imahara consulted with Craig Ferguson, who was the host of The Late Late Show, to create a robot named Geoff Peterson, which was controlled and voiced by actor Josh Robert Thompson.

While working at Industrial Light and Magic, Imahra was on a team that rebuilt the Energizer Bunny, which led them to win during their appearance on Junkyard Mega-Wars.

READ NEXT: Nick Cordero Dead: Broadway & TV Star Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 41