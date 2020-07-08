WATCH: Griffin Johnson Reacts to TikTok Drama

TikTok star Griffin Johnson seemed to respond to Chase Hudson’s allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio. Johnson didn’t mention Hudson by name or the cheating claims, but he did say that he was over the drama that has been circulating on TikTok.

On July 8, Johnson took to Instagram to address the allegations further. “2020 is already hard enough.. quit wasting your energy on people and drama that doesn’t matter I speak for everyone when I say that nobody cares <3.”

Johnson Is Fed Up With TikTok Drama

In the first video, Johnson said he didn’t care what anyone had to say about him or what he was accused of.

With all this drama everyone’s been asking me for a response and why I haven’t said anything. To be honest, it’s because I don’t give a f***. I think it’s all stupid. None of this s*** is going to matter in a month from now. Everyone makes mistakes and it’s stupid that everything has to be brought to social media, especially when people are just going to be p****’s about it. It’s like, just be honest. If I mess up, you’ll know because I’ll be the first person to call myself out and say I’m wrong. Just quit bullshitting.

In the second video, Johnson added that he’s not perfect but he’s working toward being a better person. “It’s hard to believe someone when they preach something they’re not about and I have to work on being better at that,” he said. “No one successful is going to be worried about what someone else is doing… like I don’t care personally what anyone else is doing right now.”

He added: “Love your fans, be inspirational, be good..”

The day before, Hudsons called out several TikTok stars for cheating. “Someone get this kid off the internet,” he wrote on Twitter, garnering more than 100,000 likes from his 1 million followers. “TikTok drama is wack. I have the best renegade in the industry so idk why anyone even bothers to argue.”

“Think for yourself,” Johnson added the following day. “Do whatever makes you happy and don’t look back.”

i love how tik tok room can post a bunch of drama but when it comes to me speaking sense and the truth nobody addresses it. this just shows that social media runs on drama which explains why Tik Tok is mediocre content and a bunch of nonsense. — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) July 8, 2020

Charli D’Amelio Called Out Hudson After He Denied Cheating

The drama all started after Charli D’Amelio publicly called out Hudson for denying he cheated on her, according to Seventeen magazine. Hudson then decided to call out several other TikTokers for cheating, including Johnson, Josh Richards, Kio Cyr and others.

“Since all my drama has to be put on the internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s,” he said in the beginning of the tweet, which has now been deleted.

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa,” he continued, as shown in screenshots on of his original message. “I am not sorry to Josh, we are not boys since he lied to Charli saying I had an STD 6 months ago trying to get her to stop seeing me. I’m not going to let these hypocrites try and ruin my life without their lives being out on the internet too.”

