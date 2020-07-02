When Does ‘Hamilton’ Air? [Release Date & Time]

The hit musical Hamilton is about to premiere on Disney Plus. This is exactly what we need during the coronavirus pandemic. But exactly when can you watch the musical on Disney+? It’s releasing sooner than you might think.

Hamilton Will Be Available at 3 AM Eastern on July 3

Hamilton will be available on Disney Plus starting at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 3, a representative of Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy. That is 12 a.m. Pacific, 2 a.m. Central, or 1 a.m. Mountain time in the United States.

Note that the timing on this isn’t always exact and sometimes it may post a little later on some devices. If you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes. In the past, previous Disney+ releases sometimes take a little time to show up on all devices.

If you’re not seeing the musical, you can try a different device and see if it’s showing up on Disney Plus there instead. Sometimes you’ll need to refresh the page where you’re trying to watch the musical before its listing appears. Or sometimes it will show up first online and then on devices or vice versa.

If the musical doesn’t show up right at 3, it typically doesn’t take any longer than 30 minutes to be available on all devices. So you should be able to see the Hamilton between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Friday, July 3. That’s between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mountain, and between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

As far as what channel you can watch Hamilton on, you can only watch it on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda said about this production: “It was an incredible privilege to be able to film the show. It’s rare when that happens, but it was important to document the communal experience.”

