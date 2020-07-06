What Happened Between Bugsy and Hannah on ‘Below Deck’?

This season on Below Deck Mediterranean has introduced a whole host of drama including mid-season staffing changes. When second stew Lara Flumiani quit, Christine “Bugsy” Drake came in to take her place. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier wasn’t happy with that decision, as she has a checkered past with Bugsy.

In the first two episodes of the season, Hannah and Lara were already at odds with one another. After butting heads multiple times, Lara had had enough and said she needed to meet up with captain Sandy Yawn.

“I’m not feeling comfortable anymore, I would like to leave,” Lara told her. “So thanks for everything, you will find someone else… it’s just not working.”

That meant they needed to find a replacement second stew before the next charter.

What Happened Between Hannah and Bugsy on ‘Below Deck Med’?

The most obvious reason for the feud between the women is simply the fact that Bugsy has worked as a chief stew before and currently is in the Exumas Islands. When Hannah heard that Lara had been a chief stew, she immediately rolled her eyes, and the show rolled back old clips of her and Bugsy not getting along.

Captain Sandy Yawn has also said that Bugsy would make a great chief stew in an interview in 2017.

“She is a chief stew,” Yawn stated. “She’s a second stew on this boat. But she has chief stew material. People manage differently. I think that what Adam did was wrong. Because now he’s put this wedge in between Bugsy and Hannah.”

Adam Glick had said that Bugsy would make an incredible chief stew and he thought she should take over the post from Hannah.

“Bugsy should be a chief stew,” Yawn concluded. “No matter what. Particularly on this charter? No, Hannah’s the chief stew. We always have to do the right thing. My opinion is my opinion. And sometimes voicing my opinion isn’t the thing to do.”

Bugsy Could Replace Hannah As Chief Stew Next Season

With Hannah leaving the show at the end of the season, it’s time for captain Sandy Yawn to think about who would be her replacement, and it’s possible that Bugsy is an option for that. Even outside of Below Deck Med, Drake still has a career in yachting, according to her Instagram.

She even recently talked about being chief stew and shared some tips, writing, “Although my day to day running is still extremely busy without guests on board, I wanted to take this time to also create a somewhat collaborative project with all of you.”

She continued, saying that she absolutely loved working in hospitality.

“I love to set tables, throw themed parties, whip up delicious and different cocktails and would love to reach out and play with new ideas or share with you anything you might want to know (tips and tricks for cleaning, setting up or entertaining your guests… no matter the location,” she added. “From throwing a boozy brunch to a more upscale dinner party) napkin folds, toilet paper folds, you name it and I will show it or try it and post it.”

Below Deck Med airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m.

