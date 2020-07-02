Hannah Lynch, Dorinda Medley’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Lynch is the only daughter of Real Housewives of New York star, Dorinda Medley. She has appeared multiple times on the show alongside her mother, delivering some great quotes, like when she jokingly told Medley on Season 7 that she was a “chubby chaser.”

However, there’s much more to 26-year-old Hannah Lynch than what viewers get to see on the Real Housewives of New York. She takes after her mother in some ways but is pretty different in other aspects. Here’s what you need to know about the daughter of this RHONY cast member:

1. Hannah Lynch is an Aspiring Writer

In a 2016 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Lynch revealed that she wants to pursue a career in writing. “I’m trying to be a writer. I’m an essayist. It’s very Nora Ephron-y, David Sedaris,” she said to The Daily Dish, “But I’ve realized I’ve experienced a lot in my life, and I’ve grown up in an environment, especially with my mom, that I’ve seen a lot of things, I’ve experienced a lot of things, I have one hell of a voice. And so right now, that’s what I’m working on. I’m working on writing short, humorous non-fiction.”

On Lynch’s Instagram page, she has posted many quotes and excerpts from famous authors such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Harper Lee. If that’s where she’s getting her inspiration from, Lynch must be one smart cookie.

It seems as if creativity runs in the family, as her mother used to own her own cashmere company, DCL Cashmere, when she lived in London, according to Bustle. The line was even favorited by the likes of Princess Diana and actress Joan Collins until Medley sold it after 10 years and moved back to the United States.

2. Lynch Attended the Same Prep School as Another RHONY Member’s Child

In a 2019 interview with Refinery29, Medley revealed that Lynch attended prep school with castmate Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer. Lynch attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, which is a private, all-girls K-12 school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Although Singer just turned 25 and Lynch is 26, the girls must have crossed paths at some point, especially since their mothers became fast friends.

According to Medley, Lynch enjoyed growing up and going to school on the Upper East Side. Medley told Refinery29, “You go to the same places, you take your children to all the same activities. I can’t poo-poo it, because it made it very nice for my daughter. It was like she was living in the suburbs.”

3. Lynch is Outspoken About her Beliefs on Social Media

Much like her mother on The Real Housewives of New York, Lynch is not afraid to speak out and stand up for what she believes in. She is outspoken about her beliefs and opinions on social media. In an Instagram post from August 19, 2017, Lynch posted photos from the Women’s March, writing in the caption: “Do not be discouraged by the rise of hate, for instances of evil have a way of awakening a profound good in those who are worthy of fighting in its name. It is easy to hop on the bandwagon of hatred, it is far more difficult to confront that which seeks to undermine our humanity. The greatest good is powerful. The worst evil is mindless…”

Lynch has also posted about her struggles with confidence in the past. In November 2016, Lynch posted a screenshot of some nasty comments that people had said about her on her Instagram page. Lynch wrote a long caption accompanying the post, with one part sharing a powerful message:

“I’m not posting this for my sake – I was just so dismayed by how carelessly people throw around hate speech, and ignore the consequences of their words. I couldn’t help but wonder how I would have felt if I had seen this a year ago, and how this could affect someone who is feeling just as lost as I once did. It would probably be easier to just ignore it, but instead I’ll say this. Your hatred will not be enabled by my indifference, and your cowardice will not be matched by my insecurity…” Lynch wrote.

4. Lynch Attended Columbia University

According to a post from Columbia College Today, Lynch attended Columbia University in New York City. Her father, Ralph Lynch, is also a graduate of the school as a member of the class of 1986. However, it has been revealed before on The Real Housewives of New York that Lynch took some time off from school after Medley’s late husband, Richard Medley, passed away.

In an October 3, 2017 Instagram post, Lynch mourned what would have been Richard’s 66th birthday. She wrote about how hard it has been since his passing, sharing in the caption, “Between you and me it never really gets easier. Days like today stretch and pinch time all at once, carrying my mind to places and moments that could have been, and perhaps should have been, but never will be. And I still cry, all the time, and sometimes I even get angry as I cannot help but feel like something was stolen from me right when I forgot to remember it was mine in the first place. But then I see photos like this one and I remember that everything I am is because of who he was, and the world suddenly feels a bit smaller, and he no longer feels so far away.”

5. Lynch is Extremely Close With her Mother

In her 2016 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Lynch revealed that she and her mother are extremely close, almost acting more so as friends than a mother-daughter duo. “I love being with my mom. She’s my best friend,” Lynch shared with The Daily Dish, “Some people took our interaction last season as me being disrespectful, and it’s not that. It’s just that we’re so close that there is nothing I can’t say to her. And we’re best friends, so we really have a good time.”

The two love to share photos of each other together on Instagram, including throwback photos. Some may say they look more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo! Currently, Lynch is quarantined with her mother at their home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts, according to Page Six.

