Happy 4th of July 2020 Memes: The Best Jokes on the Internet

Happy 4th of July! On July 4, 1776, 13 colonies declared their independence from England, and this day eventually became known as Independence Day. Now we celebrate America’s’ independence every year. And what better way to celebrate Independence than with some great memes? Here are some of the best memes for the holiday.

Firework Videos Are a Great Source of Memes

For hundreds of years, Americans have celebrated the country’s independence. The holiday is rich in meaning, history, and tradition. Today we celebrate with fireworks (which we watch in our back yards or on TV) and Zoom videos rather than parties with friends. BBQ seems to be a favorite Independence Day treat, but you’ll likely cook it at home or have it delivered rather than eating in a crowded restaurant.

So we really need to laugh.

Of course, nothing’s better than a familiar Game of Thrones meme. And what better to make fun of than fireworks videos that no one really wants to see?

No one ever has any interest in re-watching their fireworks from last year. Although now that we’re stuck in quarantine in a lot of places, that might be different this year.

This tweet also highlights that fact quite well:

Saw this meme and felt like they were speaking to me 🤦🏻‍♀️😂. I just scrolled through my phone and found 6 videos of fireworks from last 4th of July… can you guess the last time I watched them? pic.twitter.com/N0vKh8CRUF — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) July 3, 2019

And just in case you need a reminder again:

Some people get the day off work today, which makes it even better.

Most people like to celebrate with some beer, maybe a great BBQ or a steak, and of course — watching fireworks.

It’s important to remember to keep pets safe on this holiday. The sound of fireworks can be very scary for dogs and cats. So keep them safe in your home, where they can’t escape when the fireworks start going off.

According to History.com, 1870 is the year that Independence Day officially became a national holiday. And later, it became the day that we all celebrated the movie Independence Day.

Here’s a history lesson on the holiday.

John Adams wrote his wife about the holiday: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

(When he wrote the letter he was referring to July 2, but we now celebrate on July 4.) Edits were made to the Declaration of Independence, which was finally sent to the printing press on July 4 rather than July 2, Chicago Tribune noted.

Here are some more memes shared on Twitter for the holiday.

Of course, a lot of us are still sheltering at home and quarantining, so the celebrations might be a little smaller.

This is how I feel right now to celebrate this 4th of July! jumping into my house for quarantine! 🎆🎆🎆🎆 pic.twitter.com/dAPAkTtAgq — Alexis Omar (@AlexisOmar1) July 4, 2020

But in all seriousness, there are lots of fun things you could do, like maybe start a garden if you have a yard.

Thanks @6abcadamjoseph for the fun garden idea. My daughter and sister helped make these signs. Happy early quarantine 4th of July. #staycation pic.twitter.com/ifTIo0lQKl — Patricia Pinder (@trishmollo) July 3, 2020

Or watch Hamilton later and order in your favorite food with contactless delivery.

Aside from #HamiltonFilm, what are some good movies for the 4th of July weekend that might make us feel like maybe America is actually a place worth saving? I'm starting with the obvious one. Please include GIFs because this is Twitter and we have standards. pic.twitter.com/shul6SH7oY — Sarah La Due, Teacher on Quarantine 🐙 (@LaDue) July 2, 2020

Or watch whatever movie is your favorite.

4th of July weekend is not complete w/o seeing the movie, #Jaws at least once. pic.twitter.com/708RTSQNZA — quarantine chris (@chrisgarrison7) July 4, 2020

Just remember to go easy on yourself today, relax, and enjoy the holiday.

