Are Hazel & Agnes Dead or Alive in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2?

The love story between Hazel and Agnes was a fan favorite on Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy. But is this lovestruck couple still alive in Season 2? You may be wondering, especially after watching the first part of the first episode of Season 2.

Warning: This article has spoilers for all of Season 2 in terms of Hazel and Agnes, but it does not have spoilers for the rest of the plot.

Agnes’s Fate Is Revealed Early in Season 2

Within the first few minutes of the first episode of Season 2, we learn Agnes’s fate. Hazel saves Five from a nuclear explosion and they have just a few minutes to talk before trouble starts. Hazel says that he’s helping Five because he made a promise to Agnes.

That’s when Hazel reveals that she died of cancer. This will no doubt be devastating to fans who loved their story and had hoped to see more of the couple.

Hazel said they had 20 years together before she died, so that was a comfort. But he tells Five that “forever” just wasn’t in the cards for them.

Hazel’s Fate Is Less Clear

After Hazel tells Five about what happened to Agnes, the three pale-skinned men show up, ready to take Five out. Hazel gives the suitcase to Five and sends him away, sacrificing himself for Five.

We see Hazel shot in the chest and are left to assume that he died. Hazel does not appear again.

One fan decided, before even seeing the season, that Hazel and Agnes are somewhere happy. They wrote on Reddit: “Agnes and Hazel settled in the 40s or 50s and set up a doughnut shop. They spent many happy years together running their little shop. Now Hazel has pulled out the old briefcase again to help save the world, because he wants to help protect the lovely little shop they ran until they sold it to retire. That is how things are, I don’t care what the new season says. They get to be happy and have doughnuts. Or else we riot.”

But after the scene with Hazel in Episode 1, fans will wonder if this is really the end for him. Hazel and Cha-Cha were both very strong and able to survive things that would no doubt have killed an ordinary human in Season 1. The series never outright reveals that Hazel has superpowers, but the series does hint at it. Hazel can take on Luther in a one-on-one fight in Season 1, and he’s able to shrug off being stabbed by Diego.

In Season 1, The Handler offered Five an upgrade to his body if he wanted it, and she herself was able to return to a “newish body” after being hit by a grenade. It’s certainly possible that Hazel had some serious upgrades too.

That’s why, although it’s likely that Hazel is indeed dead, it’s not 100% certain. We’ve seen him survive other situations that humans couldn’t handle, so it’s not clear if there’s any chance he might heal or be “saved” somehow. Fans will no doubt be hoping we’ll see him again, but without Agnes, it would likely be bittersweet.

