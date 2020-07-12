Heather Dubrow Reacts To Daughter Coming Out As Bisexual

On June 30, 2020, Max Dubrow, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow, posted an exciting announcement on her Instagram page. In the Instagram post, Dubrow announced that she identifies herself as bisexual. Dubrow shared a photo of herself wrapped in a rainbow flag with the caption, “I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar.” Dubrow is 16 years old.

Parents Heather and Terry Dubrow had the best response. On the photo, Heather Dubrow commented, “Love you my baby ❤️❤️❤️”, and dad Terry Dubrow commented, “Proud of you. You do the DNA so well.” Heather Dubrow then reposted the original photo to her Instagram page, writing, “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother ! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈”



According to Bravo, Max Dubrow is one of four kids. She has a twin brother named Nick, and two younger sisters, Collette and Katarina. Max Dubrow’s post has almost 11,143 likes on the photo.

Dubrow Is Not The Only ‘Housewives’ Child Who Identifies As Bisexual

Dubrow is not the only child of a Real Housewife who identifies as bisexual. Recently, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, also came out as sexually fluid, according to People. Robinson came out on a November 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to People, in the episode, Robinson told her mother, “People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that, I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.” In a June 26, 2020, Instagram post, mother Cynthia Bailey shared photos of the two of them at a Pride parade from the previous year. Noelle Robinson has also shared pictures of her and her girlfriend on her Instagram page.

Heather & Terry Dubrow Are Creating A New Reality Show

With Heather Dubrow off of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it looks like the couple is finding great use for their time. According to Red Carpet Report, Heather and Terry Dubrow will be serving as executive producers on a new show for E! Entertainment, called “The Seven Year Stitch.” The show will be hosted by the Dubrow’s, and it will follow “couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift.”

In a March 10, 2020, Instagram post, Heather Dubrow posted a casting call for the show. In the caption she wrote, “NOW CASTING NATIONWIDE ! Contact troopercasting@gmail.com !” The text on the photo read, “Are you married, engaged, or living together and have been a couple for 6-8 years? Does your relationship feel safe? Have you felt like you’re not your best self and your relationship is suffering for it?” The post also shared that chosen couples will have access to world-renowned plastic surgeons and nutritionists, just to name a few.

