Where Former RHONY Star Heather Thomson & Husband Jonathan Schindler Are Today

Former Real Housewives of New York star Heather Thomson exited the show after Season 7, but what have she and her husband. Jonathan Schindler, been up to since then? Thomson was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during Seasons 5-7, and was perhaps most well-known for her famous line, “Holla!”

Since Thomson’s exit from the show, she’s been up to a lot of different adventures. According to Us Weekly, Thomson ran the New York City marathon with her bestie and former costar, Carole Radziwill, in 2017. According to her blog, Thomson also traveled to Patagonia, South America, last May 2019, to climb mountains and explore the region. In her blog post about the trip, Thomson wrote, “My recent adventure to the Argentinian section of Patagonia far exceeded my expectations, and I can honestly tell you that it was truly a journey of a lifetime! From drinking our water out of the bountiful glacier streams, to not seeing another human, aside for my team, for days, to being completely immersed in the most gorgeous, vast and dynamic landscape, it was the ultimate adventure experience for me.”

According to Thomson’s Instagram page, she also climbed Mera Peak in Nepal in April 2018. It seems like Thomson and her family are keeping very active since their exit from the show. As for Thomson’s husband, Jonathan Schindler, the two are still together and Thomson posts photos of the family on her social media pages. In October 2018, Thomson shared a sweet photo of her and her husband on Instagram, writing the caption, “Nite out. #nyc 🍎 #selfie”

Thomson’s Kids Are All Grown Up

The last time we saw Thomson’s kids on The Real Housewives of New York, they were young children, but now they’re all grown up. Thomson’s son, Jax, is now 16, and her daughter Ella is 13. In a photo of the two children posted to Instagram in August 2019, the kids looked very grown-up, just like their parents! Thomson captioned the photo, “My Babies. (Teenagers?🤪)”

Thomson posts photos of her children on Instagram quite frequently, sharing the most recent update on July 3, 2020. She posted a photo of her two children on a boat in The Hudson River. Thomson captioned the photo, “Ready for some independence.”

According to Us Weekly, and as viewers may remember from Thomson’s time on the show, her son Jax had some respiratory and hearing issues, which Thomson was quite open about. She offered a quick update about her son in the July 3, 2020, Instagram photo, when a fan asked her how her son’s hearing was doing these days in the comments section. Thomson replied, “Steady!” with a thumbs up emoji.

Thomson Quit The Show Because Of ‘Upsetting Experiences’

According to Reality Blurb, Thomson left the show after Season 7 because of “scary” and “upsetting” experiences she had while on-air and behind the scenes. According to Reality Blurb, Thomson said in 2018 that, “I would wake up in the morning and be like, ‘Whoa, that was crazy.’ There was this erratic behavior where I couldn’t even relate,” she shared. “I hope they’re easing out of the ridiculous antics.”

Of her former costar, Luann De Lesseps, Thomson also said in 2018, “I mean LuAnn 100 percent is a party girl, but she could hold her liquor really well. But I did see a piece of LuAnn that concerned me. I think she stood behind this curtain that was ‘The Countess.’ The LuAnn I knew was awesome, but I think being on the show for so long and living in this kind of unreal world caught up with her.”

